7 "Best" AI Translation Software & Tools (July 2023) – Unite.AI

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming nearly every industry, including translation services. At the same time, translation services are becoming more important than ever as we live in a deeply connected world with an incredible number of languages.

Translation tools are also important for professionals in the field who rely on the latest machine learning translation technologies to use in their everyday lives.

Before we dive into the best AI translation software and tools, it’s important to define machine translation. The automated conversion of one language to another, machine translation works by converting text from a source language and producing the equivalent in the target language.

Many translation services combine machine translations with human support to ensure the translation is specific to the target location. This also allows the content to use specific expressions, social references, and more.

Here are some of the best AI translation software and tools on the market:



The most popular translation software by far is Google Translate. Nearly everyone has used it at some point. The free online machine translation tool allows you to translate text, documents, and websites from one language into a target language.

Google Translate is arguably the most accessible AI translation tool on the market. It offers a simple design where all you have to do is choose your languages, type out the text, and hit “translate.”

The software provides translation for more than 100 languages across the globe, and it uses native speakers to train the AI algorithm.

Some of the main features of Google Translate include:



One of the AI translation tools consistently growing in popularity is DeepL, which is used by both businesses and individuals. The software has achieved a great reputation for accurate translations.

DeepL is known for its intuitive interface and its seamless integration into Windows and iOS. The tool gives you the opportunity to customize the translations, and you can maintain a lot of control over the automatic translation.

Another one of the great features of DeepL is that it retains the formatting of the original document.

Some of the main features of DeepL include:

Another top AI translation software is Alexa Translations, which has been in the language services industry since 2002. It is one of the best tools for translating documents in legal, financial, technical, marketing and government sectors.

Alexa Translations offers customized and premium machine learning services to users, with the AI translation being one of the fastest on the market. The tool is often integrated into a human translator’s services.

Some of the main features of Alexa Translations include:

Produced by Microsoft, Bing Microsoft Translation is a machine translation cloud service. It is part of Microsoft Cognitive Services, which is integrated across platforms like Bing, Microsoft Office, Microsoft Edge, Skype, and Visual Studio.

The software offers its text and speech translation via the cloud, and it supports more than 100 languages and 12 speech translation systems that make up the Microsoft Translator live conversation feature.

Microsoft Translator distinguishes itself from other tools by offering you the ability to translate from images, voice, options and links.

Some of the main features of Bing Microsoft Translator include:





Another great AI translation software is Taia, which provides accurate translations for 97 languages. It combines artificial intelligence technology and experienced translators to achieve the best results.

The process for Taia’s translations involves humans who first complete the translations by using machine translation to quicken the process. Taia doesn’t require you to install any programs, and it provides an instant rate estimate.

The tool promises high-quality translations on time, with a 99.4% client satisfaction rate. The company also offers long-term project support for those needing more than one translation done.

Some of the main features of Taia include:





One of the AI translation software and tools often used by large corporations is Mirai Translate, which is a neural machine translation operational in multiple languages. The tool helps companies increase their productivity and translation speeds since it is compatible with many file formats.

Mirai is a cloud-based API vendor service, and besides text translation, it also supports speech. According to the company, the tool offers a high level of security, and it achieves the same level of translation accuracy as a businessperson with a TOEIC score of 960.

The AI automatic translation solution is a great choice for corporate document translation, and it would benefit any company dealing with multilingual projects. It also offers a user dictionary function to translate text and files by group.

Some of the main features of Mirai include:



A bit different from the other tools on this list, Sonix is great for video content creators. It is an impressive automated audio translator that offers an in-browser editor to search, edit, play and organize files.

Sonix’s world-class language models quickly convert audio to text before helping translate the transcripts to other languages. You have the opportunity to tweak the transcript before the systems translate the text, and the entire process happens in minutes.

With Sonix, you can make your text more accessible and ensure high accuracy in translations. It provides the same quality as professional translators and transcribers but is far more efficient. It also offers an audio-to-audio translator if you want to convert videos, tutorials, or podcasts into other languages.

Some of the main features of Sonix include:

