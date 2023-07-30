Microsoft Hopes OpenAI's Chatbot Will Make Bing Smarter – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world
David Westin speaks with top names in finance about the week's biggest issues on Wall Street.
Bloomberg's Joe Weisenthal and Tracy Alloway analyze the weird patterns, the complex issues and the newest market crazes.
On this week's episode of Idea Generation, celebrity stylist Jason Bolden takes us on a journey from his youth in St. Louis and Chicago to becoming one of the most sought-after stylists in Hollywood. From opening a New York vintage shop to getting a chance to style Gabrielle Union and building a roster of A-list clients, Bolden tells stories through fashion while reimagining what it means to be a stylist.
ChatGPT’s accuracy will be key to timing of any rollout
Microsoft Corp. is preparing to add OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot to its Bing search engine in a bid to lure users from rival Google, according to a person familiar with the plans.
Microsoft is betting that the more conversational and contextual replies to users’ queries will win over search users by supplying better-quality answers beyond links, said the person, who did not want to be named discussing confidential product roadmaps that remain in flux.
