Apple said to be scaling back production of entire iPhone 14 range – AppleInsider









Copyright © 2023, Quiller Media, Inc.

Contact Us | Privacy Policy

Closeup of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

A new claim says that despite the popularity of the iPhone 14 Pro, overall demand for the iPhone 14 range has been lower than expected.

Previously, multiple reports have claimed a strong demand, and also Apple shifting production to the iPhone 14 Pro to meet orders. Now, however, a new report claims that a lack of demand means Apple has asked suppliers to scale back production.

According to Bloomberg, unnamed sources say that the increased demand expected by Apple has failed to appear. Suppliers have reportedly been told that Apple now intends to make 90 million handsets for the second half of the year.

That would reportedly be a drop of six million from Apple’s original estimates. It marks a decrease of only 6.7% from those figures, but it means that overall iPhone 14 production is roughly the same as for the iPhone 13 range.

This is reportedly what Apple had originally expected, up to a few weeks before release when it revised its estimates upwards.

Despite the production for the iPhone 14 line as a whole being cut, it appears that the average selling price is dramatically higher. Various accounts have said that demand for the iPhone 14 Pro models is higher than historical for the higher-end iPhone, so even with static production year-over-year, this still results in better financial performance for the company.

At present, wait times for delivery of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max continue to be measured in weeks, but they are shortening. Based on the shipping delays, it appears that the Pro models are seeing high demand, and the iPhone 14 Plus is which is shipping on October 10, is not.

It’s not possible to be accurate, or even certain, of suppositions derived from shipping delays, nor necessarily of production cuts. Apple sells more iPhones immediately skewed towards the Pro models immediately after launch than later, so there is always some slump, and some redirecting of resources.

Previously, multiple reports have claimed a strong demand, and also Apple shifting production to the iPhone 14 Pro to meet orders. Now, however, a new report claims that a lack of demand means Apple has asked suppliers to scale back production.

According to Bloomberg, unnamed sources say that the increased demand expected by Apple has failed to appear. Suppliers have reportedly been told that Apple now intends to make 90 million handsets for the second half of the year.

That would reportedly be a drop of six million from Apple’s original estimates. It marks a decrease of only 6.7% from those figures, but it means that overall iPhone 14 production is roughly the same as for the iPhone 13 range.

This is reportedly what Apple had originally expected, up to a few weeks before release when it revised its estimates upwards.

Despite the production for the iPhone 14 line as a whole being cut, it appears that the average selling price is dramatically higher. Various accounts have said that demand for the iPhone 14 Pro models is higher than historical for the higher-end iPhone, so even with static production year-over-year, this still results in better financial performance for the company.

At present, wait times for delivery of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max continue to be measured in weeks, but they are shortening. Based on the shipping delays, it appears that the Pro models are seeing high demand, and the iPhone 14 Plus is which is shipping on October 10, is not.

It’s not possible to be accurate, or even certain, of suppositions derived from shipping delays, nor necessarily of production cuts. Apple sells more iPhones immediately skewed towards the Pro models immediately after launch than later, so there is always some slump, and some redirecting of resources.

William Gallagher has 30 years of experience between the BBC and AppleInsider discussing Apple technology. Outside of AppleInsider, he's best known for writing Doctor Who radio dramas for BBC/Big Finish, and is the De…

Make an iPhone 14 mini with Touch ID in the start button, no notch and make it possible to turn off Deep Fusion and I buy one immediately!

Previously, multiple reports have claimed a strong demand, and also Apple shifting production to the iPhone 14 Pro to meet orders. Now, however, a new report claims that a lack of demand means Apple has asked suppliers to scale back production.

Somebody is trying to game the market. Don’t know if it’s the “demand is huge” group or the “nobody is buying them” crowd, but both can’t be true. Somebody is lying to make money, possibly both of them.

opinion said: Make an iPhone 14 mini with Touch ID in the start button, no notch and make it possible to turn off Deep Fusion and I buy one immediately! The Mini isn’t coming back. The start button is on the way out. The notch in some form is here to stay, and Deep Fusion is the future for Apple photography. Don’t hold your breath.

The Mini isn’t coming back. The start button is on the way out. The notch in some form is here to stay, and Deep Fusion is the future for Apple photography. Don’t hold your breath.

DAalseth said: opinion said: Make an iPhone 14 mini with Touch ID in the start button, no notch and make it possible to turn off Deep Fusion and I buy one immediately! The Mini isn’t coming back. The start button is on the way out. The notch in some form is here to stay, and Deep Fusion is the future for Apple photography. Don’t hold your breath. I think they meant the side button on phone. I doubt that is going away. What we really want is underscreen Touch ID

I think they meant the side button on phone. I doubt that is going away. What we really want is underscreen Touch ID

Reports about cutting iPhone production come out every year.

Why? Because it works. The stock drops steeply, those “leaking” the “news” make money on their short positions, and then the news disappears into the mist, forgotten. Sometimes there are even reports from other analysts stating that no such data exists in their analyses of the supply chain. Once Apple itself cautioned against trying to interpret supply chain “intelligence”. But every year it’s the same old thing and people trade stock based on it. Liars manipulate the market because it’s profitable. And they are never prosecuted.

But they should be. The price manipulators cost those saving for retirement a great deal.

Sales of all smartphones have continued to decline in the US, but for Q2 2023, Apple's iPhone did dramatically better than Android.

An interoperable Bluetooth tracker abuse prevention system was expected to roll out by the end of 2023, and a post from Google on Thursday seemingly points the finger at Apple as to why it hasn't arrived yet.

A couple in India's West Bengal reportedly sold their 8-month-old baby in order to film Reels for Instagram, and allegedly also attempted to sell their 7-year-old daughter.

After months of rumors, Beats officially announced the new Studio Pro over-ear headphones with a design reminiscent of the Studio 3, and a lot has changed in five years. Here's how the two models' specs, batteries, and more, compare.

Apple has released the Beats Studio Pro headphones with Active Noise Cancellation and other features. Here's how they compare to the AirPods Max, which hasn't been updated since 2020.

While Apple's iPad dominates the tablet space, there are several other options available that can handle writing, reading, and light productivity. Here's how the popular iPad Air 5, Boox Tab Ultra C, and reMarkable 2 compare.

It can be difficult to choose the best MacBook Pro or MacBook Air, given the wide range of prices and features. This is what you should consider buying depending on how much you have available to spend.

Apple updated the Mac Studio to M2 during WWDC 2023, at the same time as introducing an Apple Silicon Mac Pro. This is what's different between two Macs that are both very different, but also strikingly similar.

AirTag assists in rescue of bicycle after airline lost it

Apple Watch Series 8 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 – compared

Keychron Q3 Pro SE review: mechanical macro mastery

Daily deals: $499 iPad Air, $250 off M1 MacBook Air, 51% off Beats Studio3, more

Apple Pencil functionality compromised with third-party iPad parts

How to set up Center Stage in macOS Sonoma

Daily deals: AirTag 4-pack $85, iPhone 11 Pro $360, Apple Watch Series 6 from $180, more

Sanrio brings Hello Kitty to Apple Arcade with 'Hello Kitty Island Adventure'

Sales of all smartphones have continued to decline in the US, but for Q2 2023, Apple's iPhone did dramatically better than Android.

An interoperable Bluetooth tracker abuse prevention system was expected to roll out by the end of 2023, and a post from Google on Thursday seemingly points the finger at Apple as to why it hasn't arrived yet.

A couple in India's West Bengal reportedly sold their 8-month-old baby in order to film Reels for Instagram, and allegedly also attempted to sell their 7-year-old daughter.

Apple has released the fourth developer beta of iOS 17, and it has a handful of UI changes and feature updates. Here's what's new.

Apple's iOS 16 makes the iPhone more customizable than ever. This is the ultimate guide on how to make the iPhone a more personal device.

We go hands-on with all the new features and changes coming to the Messages app as part of iOS 17, including a redesign, Check In, Live Stickers, and more.

Apple's iMac has a number of changes coming soon, including a shift to the M3 Apple Silicon chip and maybe the biggest model ever. Here are all the rumors about what Apple is said to be planning for the venerable iMac.

As promised, Apple has seeded the first public beta of iOS 17 to users. Here's how you can sign up, download, and install it on your iPhone right now.

The Keychron Q3 Pro SE is an excellent heavy-duty, 80% mechanical keyboard packed with pro features, four extra programmable macro keys, and an extra large knob.

The Ugreen 145W Power Bank is a compact and long-lasting battery charger that excels in charging multiple power-hungry devices simultaneously.

The Drop Paragon Series Deep Dive Keyboard offers a great typing experience with soft keys and a beautiful design. However, this may not be enough to support its $500 price tag.

The Hohem iSteady M6 Kit can help you film cinematic masterpieces with your iPhone. But be prepared to learn the ropes, as this gimbal is not for beginners.

The T-Core Power Bank packs a variety of ports into a design that fits in the palm of your hand, including some features that you don't typically find in traditional power banks.

{{ title }}

source







