According to the recent news regarding LUNA Classic (LUNC), a group called the Terra Rebels is coming up with measures that will accelerate the burning of the LUNC. The aim of improving the burning of this coin is to reduce the token supply because the on-chain tax is not doing enough.
According to their Twitter handle, Terra Rebels have come up with propositions that will accelerate the burning process. The team agreed that building more utility and dApps competing to burn LUNC will be one of the most effective ways rather than an on-chain tax. This will increase the burning process faster. However, the LUNA Classic (LUNC) is not the only coin that deals with the token burning issue.
The Terra LUNA has also been grappling with the same burning problem. The burning tax has not been enough in helping to reduce the coins’ supply in the market. That’s why the crypto community is extremely concerned by the price performance of this coin.
Although the Terra LUNA team has been offering a solution to the burning problem, they have not made a significant impact on the price of the coin. From the recent data, Binance burned 5.5 billion tokens, or 0.08% of the LUNA circulating supply, but the impact was not felt in the market.
But there are a number of coins that have done better than Terra LUNA, LUNA Classic (LUNC), and most of the big coins when it comes to burning. Bitgert (BRISE) is one of the coins that have devised some of the most creative token-burning solutions in the market.
The Bitgert team has got one of the most effective token burns on the market today. The on-chain burn tax has got 5% of every to buy and sell going to the buyback contract. This is a bug percentage of the Bitgert tokens that is burned by the on-chain burn tax.
The recent news of the Bitgert partnerships with Miidas has enabled a huge number of the Brise tokens to be sold. For every amount of NFTs bought on the Miidas platform, the number of Bitgert tokens of a similar amount spent is burned. This partnership has removed many BRISE coins from the supply.
The bottom line is that as the Terra Luna and LUNA Classic (LUNC) teams look for better burning options, Bitgert (BRISE) is way ahead in reducing its supply through burning.
