Buy a Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and get a free Signature keyboard – Digital Trends

There’s a great deal taking place at Best Buy today, particularly if you’d like to land one of the best tablets on the market. When you purchase a select Microsoft Surface Pro 9 device Best Buy is throwing in a Surface Pro Signature keyboard for free. You can purchase a Surface Pro 9 from prices ranging from $1,000 to $1,500, and the free Signature keyboard is a $180 value. Free shipping and one month of free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate access are also included with a purchase.



The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is a powerful device made for working professionals, content creators, and anyone who wants many of the capabilities of a laptop in the form factor of a tablet. It’s been the flagship of the Surface lineup since is launch, and it remains the newest Surface Pro model in the lineup. It has a lot in common with its predecessor, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8, but manages to improve upon many of the things people loved about the previous generation. The Surface Pro 9 manages to pack impressive performance capabilities without sacrificing portability, as it has a laptop-grade processor in it but is able to maximize battery performance for a full day of work on a single charge.

The display is another thing to love about the Surface Pro 9. It is a 13-inch PixelSense Flow touch display that has a refresh rate of 120Hz. This makes it a great device to play games on, but an even better choice for content creators. The high refresh rate creates a snappy and responsive interface no matter what you may be creating, and the ergonomics of the device chip in as well, allowing you to mark up, edit, or create at almost any angle. Thunderbolt 4 ports make the Surface Pro 9 capable of tackling many desktop chores, as the versatile connectivity port allows you to connect it to multiple 4K monitors, or work with larger files on an external hard drive. It even comes with Windows 11 preinstalled.

While the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 will run you between $1,000 and $1,500, the Surface Pro Signature keyboard is completely free with a purchase. This makes for a savings of $180 on the duo, and free shipping is included.



For an affordable device that’s also dependable and versatile, you can’t go wrong with the HP Chromebook x360 14b, especially since the 2-in-1 device is on sale from Best Buy at $220 off. Simultaneously one of the most attractive Chromebook deals and 2-in-1 laptops deals available today, it’s down to less than half its original price at $199 from $419, but you’re going to have to hurry with your purchase if you’re interested because the offer expires tonight. If you want to enjoy this bargain for a 2-in-1 Chromebook, add it to your cart and check out right now.

Why you should buy the HP Chromebook x360 14b

The specifications of the HP Chromebook x360 14b don’t look like much on paper — the Intel Celeron N4500 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 4GB of RAM. However, it’s still capable of providing smooth performance because of Google’s Chrome OS. The operating system of Chromebooks utilizes web-based apps and Android apps from the Google Play Store, instead of installed software, so the HP Chromebook x360 14b can run fast even with relatively low-end components compared to what you’ll usually find in Windows-based laptops. The device also only has a 64GB eMMC, but your storage space isn’t really limited because you can use Google Drive for your files.

You can’t be entirely up for the challenges of the best PC games without a great gaming setup, and today Best Buy is offering some savings if you’re in the process of putting one together. The HP Omen 40L gaming desktop is seeing a substantial discount, with a well-spec’d build coming in at just $1,000. It’s a savings of $350 off its regular price of $1,350, and free shipping is included. Also included is a free one-month membership to Xbox Game Puss Ultimate, which will give you access to hundreds of PC games.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 40L gaming PC

HP has long been one of the most well-known names in the computing world, and with the Omen 40L gaming PC, it makes a name for itself in the gaming world as well. This is a highly customizable tower that allows for expansion and upgrades of its internal specs should you decide you need more of anything at any point along the way. As built for this deal, the HP Omen has a super powerful AMD Ryzen 5 processor. This is paired with the powerful and popular NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, which makes our list of the best graphics cards. This hardware comes together to create a snappy and responsive gaming experience, and its cooling system will allow you to push it to its max for hours at a time.

