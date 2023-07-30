Apple’s plan for Mac launches in 2023: Everything we know so far – The Economic Times









Don’t miss out on ET Prime stories! Get your daily dose of business updates on WhatsApp. click here!

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday said domestic companies would soon be allowed to directly list their securities on overseas exchanges in specified jurisdictions, expanding capital-access opportunities for businesses in India that is poised to dwarf Germany and Japan and become the world’s third-largest economy in a few years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday pitched India as the next hub for semiconductor manufacturing, highlighting its stable, responsible and reform-oriented government, large talent pool and improving infrastructure that the industry can leverage.

The civil aviation ministry has asked the corporate affairs ministry for exemption from the asset moratorium rule for leased aircraft during the insolvency resolution of an airline, persons aware of the details said.

(Catch all the US News, UK News, Canada News, International Breaking News Events, and Latest News Updates on The Economic Times.)

Download The Economic Times News App to get Daily International News Updates.

ETPrime stories of the day

No quick deliverance: When will Reliance add Dunzo to its cart?

IDFC First Bank’s Vaidya is an ‘atomic habit’ in motion. Investors need to trust his instincts.

E-scooter vs. e-bike: what makes building a mass-market electric motorcycle a challenging ride

Manipu: Militants resort to shelling

Rohingyas’ infiltration ‘alarming’: Sarma

Punjab: 5 KLF operatives arrested

Bharat Mandapam: Venue for G20 Summit

PM Modi’s adorable moments with kids

Sole breadwinner killed in Churachandpur

Nothing Phone (2): All you need to know

Zomato, Titan, SBI: Q1 results to lookout for

‘INDIA’ MPs in Manipur to assess situation

ISIS case: Pune doctor sent to NIA custody

POWERED BY

Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling,High Density Filter, Auto Cleanser, 2023 Model,ESTER Exi – CAI18ER3R32F0,White)

35%

OFF

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G (Prism Silver, 8GB, 128GB Storage) | 120Hz sAMOLED Display | 50MP Triple No Shake Cam | 6000 mAh Battery | 16GB RAM with RAM Plus | Android 13 | Without Charger

19%

OFF

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3 11th Gen 14″ (35.56cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/2Yr Warranty/3months Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.41Kg), 82H701DNIN

40%

OFF

IFB 25 L Solo Microwave Oven (25PM2S, Silver)

8%

OFF

Philips Ac1215/20 Air Purifier, Long Hepa Filter Life Upto 17000 Hours, Removes 99.97% Airborne Pollutants, 4-Stage Filtration with True Hepa Filter(White)

15%

OFF

Aquaguard Marvel NXT Copper RO+UV+UF+Taste Adjuster(MTDS) 6.2L water purifier,suitable for borewell,tanker,municipal water(Black) from Eureka Forbes

40%

OFF

Armani Exchange Analog Black Dial Men’s Watch-AX1343

35%

OFF

boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ Bluetooth in Ear Earphones with Upto 60 Hours Playback, ASAP Charge, IPX7, Dual Pairing and Bluetooth v5.0(Navy Blue)

70%

OFF

Allen Solly Men’s Regular Fit Shirt (ASSFQSPF462075_Light Blue 40)

50%

OFF

Trending Now

Hot on Web

In Case you missed it

Top Calculators

Top Prime Articles

Top Slideshow

Top Commodities

Top Videos

Private Companies

Top Searched Companies

Top Story Listing

Top Definitions

Most Searched IFSC Codes

Follow us on:

Find this comment offensive?

Choose your reason below and click on the Report button. This will alert our moderators to take action

Reason for reporting:

Your Reason has been Reported to the admin.

Log In/Connect with:

Will be displayed

Will not be displayed

Will be displayed

Stories you might be interested in

source







