Apple’s plan for Mac launches in 2023: Everything we know so far – The Economic Times

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday said domestic companies would soon be allowed to directly list their securities on overseas exchanges in specified jurisdictions, expanding capital-access opportunities for businesses in India that is poised to dwarf Germany and Japan and become the world’s third-largest economy in a few years.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday pitched India as the next hub for semiconductor manufacturing, highlighting its stable, responsible and reform-oriented government, large talent pool and improving infrastructure that the industry can leverage.
The civil aviation ministry has asked the corporate affairs ministry for exemption from the asset moratorium rule for leased aircraft during the insolvency resolution of an airline, persons aware of the details said.
