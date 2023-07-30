Binance.US Struggles to Find Bank to Take Its Customers' Cash – WSJ – The Wall Street Journal









Binance.US Struggles to Find Bank to Take Its Customers’ Cash

Listen

(2 min)

Binance.US Struggles to Find Bank to Take Its Customers’ Cash

Listen

(2 min)

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/binance-us-struggles-to-find-bank-to-take-its-customers-cash-83150ac5

WSJ News Exclusive

By

,

and

April 8, 2023 9:46 am ET

Listen

(2 min)

The U.S. affiliate of global crypto exchange Binance has struggled to find a bank for its customers’ cash after the failure of

Signature Bank left it without a

key banking partner, people familiar with the matter said.

Copyright © 2023 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

Continue reading your article with

a WSJ subscription

Already a subscriber?

Sign In

WSJ Membership

Customer Service

Tools & Features

Ads

More

Dow Jones Products

WSJ Membership

Customer Service

Tools & Features

Ads

More

Copyright © 2023 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. Distribution and use of this material are governed by our Subscriber Agreement and by copyright law. For non-personal use or to order multiple copies, please contact Dow Jones Reprints at 1-800-843-0008 or visit www.djreprints.com.

source







