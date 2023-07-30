10 Best Automatic Wallpaper Changer Apps for Android

One of the simplest ways to customize your Android device is by setting your preferred home screen and lock screen wallpaper. However, if you like to change the wallpaper often to keep your phone looking fresh, it can get tedious as you have to do it manually each time.









Fortunately, you can install Android apps to change your wallpaper automatically at an interval. Some of these wallpaper changer apps even let you curate directories containing your favorite wallpapers, so you always get an image that you like. Let’s take a look at the best wallpaper changer apps for Android.





1. WallYou

WallYou is a free open-source wallpaper app that follows the Material You Design 3 language. It offers wallpapers from various online sources like Wallhaven, Unsplash, OWalls, Picsum, and Mi Carousel. This app lets you pick a random wallpaper, and also create an album containing your favorite wallpapers.

In addition, you get a built-in wallpaper changer that lets you pick images from a local folder on your device, the Favorites album, or one of the online sources. Further, you can choose your preferred change interval and where to set the wallpaper—the home screen, lock screen, or both.

This app is not on the Google Play Store, so our guide on installing apps manually on Android will be super helpful.

Download: WallYou (Free)

2. Walli

Walli is one of the best Android apps when looking for unique wallpapers. As an automatic wallpaper changer app, Walli allows you to create playlists with images from your selected collections or your device’s gallery.

You are free to create as many playlists as you want and name them as you wish. When you need to use any of them, simply open a playlist, and tap the play button.

You get to pick the change interval—be it in minutes, hours, or days—shuffle the playlist, and set the automatic wallpaper on the home screen, lock screen, or both.

Download: Walli (Free, in-app purchases available)

3. Bing Wallpapers

Microsoft’s Bing Wallpapers brings you images that tell a story, and each wallpaper features extra information like the location, photographer, and more. Just like the Bing homepage, expect new images on your Android device every new day.

Of course, you can tweak the auto-change wallpaper settings by adjusting the frequency, and can set to limit it to only work when you’re on Wi-Fi. If you are looking for specific images, you can use the filters to sort the wallpapers by color, location, or category you prefer.

Download: Bing Wallpapers (Free)

4. Walpy

Walpy should be your go-to automatic wallpaper changer app when you still need to keep in check your Android device’s battery, performance, and data usage. It lets you set certain conditions for changing the wallpaper, like only when the device is charging, idle, or connected to a Wi-Fi network.

On top of that, you have the usual settings for the interval, the wallpaper source (favorite or random), and the target screen. It also has a horizontal-fix toggle to ensure your wallpaper is set in the correct position. Walpy gets its images from Unsplash, one of the best free stock photo websites.

Download: Walpy (Free, in-app purchases available)

5. Tapet Wallpapers

Unlike other wallpaper apps, Tapet helps you generate wallpapers that match your Android device’s screen. It features several gestures like swiping up to generate a new wallpaper, swiping down to go to the previous one, swiping right to change colors, and swiping left to change the pattern. Let’s say you get to cook the wallpapers you want.

Past the usual wallpaper interval and target screen options, Tapet allows you to use personal photos and set the wallpaper size for parallax scrolling. Another unique feature is a handy backup and restore option.

Download: Tapet Wallpapers (Free, in-app purchases available)

6. Abstruct

Abstruct presents 4K wallpapers crafted by award-winning OnePlus artist Hampus Olsson. In fact, all the wallpapers he has made since the OnePlus 2 device can be found in this app. Despite the multiple wallpaper categories you can choose from, the automatic wallpaper changer feature is exclusive to pro users.

Once you become a pro user, you will access the SHIFT feature responsible for auto-updating wallpapers on your device. Even though the wallpapers are all in 4K, you can rest assured that only the right size is served on your device to save on data.

Download: Abstruct (Free, in-app purchases available)

7. Auto Change Wallpaper

Just as the name suggests, this app helps you automatically change the wallpaper on your device hassle-free. It lets you add unlimited images from your Android device to create an album that will be used for the automatic wallpapers.

While most apps will only allow you to set the wallpaper change interval, this app features an option to change the wallpaper at a specific time of day. In addition, you can schedule album switching when necessary and set up a watched folder as well.

Besides the time intervals, you can automatically change the wallpaper when the home screen is visible or hidden and when you double or triple-tap the home screen. These unique features make Auto Change Wallpaper a must-have app.

Download: Auto Change Wallpaper (Free, in-app purchases available)

8. Casualis

Casualis adds extra random effects to your wallpaper changes, like black and white, blur, sepia, invert, vignette, and sketch. You can select multiple sources for the wallpapers with an option to save the randomly set wallpaper in your device’s gallery.

You can specify a time of day when setting the change interval, or if you don’t want to wait for the interval, you can activate the option to change the wallpaper by shaking your device. And if you are on a limited data plan, enforce wallpaper changes only when you’re using Wi-Fi.

Download: Casualis (Free, in-app purchases available)

9. 4K Wallpaper & HD Backgrounds

4K Wallpaper provides a quick way to set up automatic wallpaper changes based on your preferred categories and Favorites album. The good thing is that you can select as many wallpaper categories as you want without restrictions.

The process is super convenient, and the only other thing you need to do is set the auto-change duration. After that, you can enjoy a spiced-up home and lock screen on your Android device. Other features to enjoy in this app include 3D parallax and double wallpapers, and it also works as a live wallpaper app.

Download: 4K Wallpaper & HD Backgrounds (Free)

10. Wallgram

Wallgram falls in the category of apps that require you to become a pro user before accessing the automatic wallpaper changer feature. In terms of options, you need to set your desired interval and pick your preferred wallpaper category to use. This app can automatically change the wallpaper on the home screen, lock screen, or both simultaneously.

This app serves wallpapers specific to your device’s screen size, but if need be, you can change the wallpaper resolution to your sweet spot. Wallgram has a massive collection of high-quality wallpapers, and you can rest assured you’ll always have crisp-looking screens on your device.

Download: Wallgram (Free, in-app purchases available)

Spice Up Your Phone With Automatic Wallpapers

Automatic wallpaper changer apps are a great way to refresh your phone’s home and lock screens. Luckily, you now have a boatload of apps to choose from depending on which one laces your shoes best. And with some apps like Tapet allowing you to generate images that fit your specifics, your home and lock screens are revitalized even further.