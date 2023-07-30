Searching Xbox cloud games on Bing using Edge will directly give … – MSPoweruser









Fans spotted a new development in the cloud gaming service of Xbox: you can now launch certain Xbox Cloud Games by searching for them on Bing using Microsoft Edge.

???So it begins!

If a game you search for is currently on game pass (Yeah in Bing ?) it's gives you a link to immediately start playing on #xCloud;

?they fulfilled googles promise with Stadia

Have you all seen this?@MrboomstickXL @EverbornSaga @Middleagegamegy pic.twitter.com/LQiXoajw54

— K.Asante (@TK0Asante) October 10, 2022



Microsoft has been making a series of continuous development in its cloud gaming service for the past months. One of these is the new feature allowing users on Microsoft Edge to launch their cloud games via Bing. Apparently, there are certain points that should be met in order to access them. First, it only covers the game within the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. You also need to use Bing and Edge for the feature (a downside for Google Chrome lovers), and it is still unclear how vast this rollout is. Microsoft also still hasn’t made announcements about the feature, so the countries and locations supported are still unknown. If you are curious, you enter the Bing link of Fortnite onto your Edge to see if it is working for your current region.

If you have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription and try to search for one of its games on Bing using Edge, you’ll be shown a result of the page where a dedicated Play button is placed next to the title poster.

This makes Microsoft’s products like Bing and Edge more attractive to the Xbox gaming community, especially to those who are frequently using them to collect points that can later be used to redeem some rewards from Microsoft. Even more, it makes access to Xbox cloud gaming more convenient for more customers. News like this about Xbox expanding the access for its cloud gaming, however, is not new. In June 2022, Microsoft announced its partnership with Samsung to bring the Xbox App to Samsung 2022 Smart TVs. And by July, it was made available. Then in May, the company was reportedly developing a standalone game streaming device called ‘Keystone’ that will allow gamers to attach it to different televisions and monitors to play cloud games (and even access media apps like Netflix and Hulu). Its arrival also seems to be getting nearer, especially after Microsoft Gaming CEO and Xbox leader Phil Spencer leaked a photo of the product on Twitter while congratulating Bethesda Game Studios for the 25th anniversary of its post-apocalyptic role-playing video game series Fallout.

The feature mentioned above might not be a big deal (especially for users who already have this feature on Edge for iOS). Still, with the news of Google discontinuing Stadia by 2023 (with a promise to refund all purchases), we might get bigger surprises in the Xbox cloud gaming service in the coming months as Stadia’s fall means a huge opportunity for Microsoft to gain more customers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked







Δ

As an Amazon Associate MSpoweruser.com earns commission from qualifying purchases.

About Us | Privacy | Contact Us

Copyright 2023 MSpoweruser, all rights reserved. Not associated with Microsoft

[email protected]

source







