Despite Elon Musk’s Ongoing Leadership, MrBeast Declares Himself the Official CEO of Twitter – EssentiallySports

Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson is a profound YouTube content creator keeping the audience entertained through his videos and delightful snack delicacies. Interestingly, when Elon Musk became the CEO of Twitter, the YouTube community did become curious if Jimmy would ever be the CEO. While the possibility of his becoming the CEO lies in the future, he seems to have declared the notion beforehand.
The notion of MrBeast becoming the Twitter CEO started when in a casual tweet MrBeast had asked Musk if he could become the new Twitter CEO which was certainly “not out of the question,” as per Musk.
It’s not out of the question
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 22, 2022
Since then, the community has given MrBeast a supportive hand if this casual conversation actually turns into an official development. It is important to note that Musk’s approach as CEO does make MrBeast curious about Twitter’s future. Although, his becoming the CEO of the platform would certainly be something totally out-of-the-box like the recent change in the Twitter bio of MrBeast.
Now, there has hardly been any time when MrBeast has left his audience hanging in boredom. Be it videos, his teases in tweets, or his wholesome deeds, the YouTuber has a whole package of surprises beside him. But recently, a small change in his Twitter will surely leave one stunned.
Source: MrBeast’s Twitter Bio
Before today, MrBeast’s Twitter bio said, “I want to make the world a better place before I die.” But hours ago this got changed to “Twitter Official CEO.” However, it is unknown what led him to change his Twitter bio. Nevertheless, it is exciting that he has declared this at a time when Musk is already performing his role as Twitter CEO.
MrBeast Adopts a New Style for 2023’s First Main Channel Upload
Could be a cheerful gimmick? Could be a tease to the future? Or could be another video idea? Everything remains speculative until something is heard from the official authorities. However, it would be interesting if the notion that the community has been anticipating comes to reality.
Curiosity takes the human mind to speculate scenarios and such was happening after Musk tweeted that MrBeast becoming the CEO of Twitter was not out of the question. Hence, Jimmy wasted no time to declare his “first order of business.”
My first order of business, make it where creators actually want to post videos on Twitter and not just link to other platforms pic.twitter.com/PR6pEnpv18
— MrBeast (@MrBeast) December 23, 2022
As per MrBeast’s tweet, “My first order of business, make it where creators actually want to post videos on Twitter and not just link to other platforms.” And Musk said, “Couldn’t agree more!” Therefore, content creation would be a priority for Jimmy if he ever happens to take the seat of Twitter CEO.
WATCH THIS STORY: Ranking MrBeast’s Most Watched YouTube Videos Of All Time
What would you like to see Jimmy do as the CEO of Twitter? Do let us know in the comments below.
