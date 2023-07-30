Miner Pivots 38000 GPUs From Crypto to AI – Tom's Hardware









When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Firm once had 38,000 GPUs dedicated to ETH mining.

Cryptomining companies that have successfully weathered the tumultuous crypto market to survive have had to adapt by radically changing their business models. The latest example of this is Hive Blockchain, which used to focus its huge GPU resources (about 38,000 graphics cards) on Ethereum mining, until about a year ago. Now that’s changing. Hive has been working on a transformative project to create and run AI workloads for customers, aiming to create a significant new revenue stream by pivoting toward the latest trend in the computing industry. However, it retains some GPU horsepower to mine alt-coins and run other services, just in case.

We previously discussed the bleak post-Ethereum Merge landscape facing companies like Hive Blockchain and Hut 8 Mining, back in early May. Both companies had done well to repurpose their GPU farms and continue to be trading. We started to learn what kinds of new HPC businesses they (and their thousands of GPUs) were involved in.

A new report from CoinDesk adds some up-to-date information to the progress of Hive Blockchain, in the wake of the publishing of its latest financials. Interestingly, Hive execs note there are several reasons why people and organizations might favor its services over the likes of OpenAI, or traditional tech titans with AI and cloud offerings like Microsoft, Google, or Amazon.

Hive’s reasons for choosing services instead of established tech titans:

Hive Blockchain is only part way through the business transformation. The company’s net loss during fiscal 2023 was $236.4 million, or $2.85 loss per share, compared to a net income of $79.6 million, or $1.02 per share, in fiscal 2022. However, the drop in Bitcoin valuation was a major contributor to this swing (minus $182m), as was depreciation on equipment values. Hive still has ASICs dedicated to Bitcoin and has nearly $66m worth of this cryptocurrency on the balance sheet.

The Wall Street Journal recently gathered some quotes from other ex-crypto businesses transforming their offerings to develop new customers. One of the biggest contributors to this report was Satoshi Spain, which used to sell and lease mining rigs, and now helps its customer base find new opportunities.

Satoshi Spain’s founder Alejandro Ibáñez de Pedro snappily summed up the AI compute business as “mining 2.0.” The rest of the report indicates that smaller AI compute providers like ex-crypto mining companies can find a niche by offering services to universities, start-ups, and small developers who might want more privacy, or be too small for doing business with the big players. Also, it is important to realize that companies like OpenAI, Microsoft and Amazon are “sometimes near full capacity,” according to the WSJ, and thus not interested in the smaller / niche users.

Though the switch from cryptocurrency mining to AI compute sounds simple and painless, it isn’t. Some of the older GPUs that were useful for ETH mining are of little value in the AI compute business, and that means more investments will be needed to change tack. Moreover, the ‘success story’ of Hive Blockchain predicts only approximately $1 million in revenue from the running of its AI server business project on 500 GPUs for a whole year. Compared to its balance sheet, that’s small potatoes.

Join the experts who read Tom’s Hardware for the inside track on enthusiast PC tech news — and have for over 25 years. We’ll send breaking news and in-depth reviews of CPUs, GPUs, AI, maker hardware and more straight to your inbox.

Mark Tyson is a Freelance News Writer at Tom’s Hardware US. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.

Colorful Rolls Out RTX 4070 With Hidden Power Connector

Nvidia Reportedly Cancels RTX 4090 Ti, Plans 512-bit Bus Next-Gen Flagship

Netgear R6700AXS AX3200 WiFi 6 Router Review: Great Performance, Solid Features for the Price

By Abhishek Mishra July 27, 2023

By Zhiye Liu July 27, 2023

By Anton Shilov July 27, 2023

By Andrew E. Freedman July 27, 2023

By Brandon Hill July 27, 2023

By Stewart Bendle July 27, 2023

By Anton Shilov July 27, 2023

By Francisco Pires July 27, 2023

By Francisco Pires July 27, 2023

By Mark Tyson July 27, 2023

By Anton Shilov July 27, 2023

Tom’s Hardware is part of Future US Inc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.

© Future US, Inc. Full 7th Floor, 130 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036.

source







