List of Samsung Galaxy devices that will not receive the Android 14 (One UI 6.0 update) : Check details here – The Tech Outlook

Brand Samsung is quite popular in the global smartphone market. With the arrival of Google’s first developer to build a preview of Android 14, Samsung has started the beta testing of its One UI 6.0 update. Samsung is expected to release a stable update by July or August this year.
Recently, Sammy Fans posted about the Samsung Galaxy devices which will not receive the One UI 6.0 update based on Android 14.
Have a look at this tweet.
Samsung Galaxy devices that won’t get Android 14 (One UI 6.0) update – https://t.co/I8DSO7l2BY #Samsung #Android14 #OneUI6
— Sammy Fans (@thesammyfans) February 15, 2023
Further, let’s have a look at this list of Samsung Galaxy devices that will not receive the One UI 6.0 update based on Android 14. The details have been mentioned below. This list has been curated as per Samsung’s company software update policy.
It is important to take note of these Galaxy devices that will not be receiving the One UI 6.0 update based on Android 14. However, the above-mentioned list of Galaxy devices had received the One UI 5.0 update based on Android 13 OS. This was the third major update that they received so far.
There will be a lot of changes that will be relevant to the battery, security, privacy, and other factors as a part of this Android 14-based update.
On the other hand, brand Samsung’s newer Galaxy devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S21 series will receive the Android 14 update. If you are eager on checking out Android 14 as soon as possible, you can purchase the brand-new Samsung S23.
So, what are you waiting for?
