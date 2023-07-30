GMC Hummer EV reservations hit 90,000 – Autoblog









This page is for personal, non-commercial use. You may order presentation ready copies to distribute to your colleagues, customers, or clients, by visiting https://www.parsintl.com/publication/autoblog/

We spoke with GMC’s marketing director, Rich Latek, at the Detroit Auto Show, and he revealed that interest in the GMC Hummer EV is still extremely strong. Reservations keep climbing, with the total topping 90,000. Not only that, but people are following through on orders.

The 90,000 reservation number is impressive in and of itself, but what’s also interesting is that the rate of reservations has been growing. Latek said that in the past few quarters, the number of reservations has been greater than each before it. And, for reference, the reservations are for both the pickup truck and SUV versions.

Furthermore, people that are making Hummer reservations are following through on purchases. He said that just over 90% of reservation holders are converting their reservations to actual orders. He also mentioned that many of these orders are for higher trims.

The Hummer EV is still in the middle of a drawn-out rollout. The SUV will finally go into production in the first quarter of next year. The EV3X trim of the pickup, the highest after the First Edition models, goes into production this fall. EV2X follows this coming spring, and then the base EV2 is coming in the spring of 2024.

Related video:

2023 Toyota Sienna Long-Term Update: A bouncing third row

Biden administration rejects GM’s warning that US emissions rules will be costly

Everything we know about the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser

Dodge Challenger Demon 170 Jailbreak program offering a $30,000 paint job

Eight charged with stealing 19 rental cars worth $1.1 million in identity fraud scheme

Junkyard Gem: 1987 Saab 900 4-Door Sedan

News, Reviews, Photos, Videos

delivered straight to your in-box.

Thanks for subscribing.

Check your in-box to get started.

More Info

Please enter a display name

Please sign in to leave a comment.

source







