The Bose QC 45 wireless ANC headphones drop to their lowest price ever in this latest deal

Bose QuietComfort 45 $229 $329 Save $100 The Bose QuietComfort 45 are a great pair of headphones that deliver top-notch audio quality and fantastic ANC performance. Right now, they can be had for 30% less than retail, bringing the price down by $100.

If you’ve been thinking about grabbing a pair of quality headphones, you’ll know that some of the best headphones out there right now can cost quite a bit, with most higher-end models coming in at over $300.









Bose manages to produce some excellent headphones and earbuds with ANC, making its products a great choice if you’re ever looking to purchase new personal audio devices. With that said, we’ve found a great deal on one of its premier headphones, the QuietComfort 45, which is now 30% off.

The headphones usually come priced at $329, but now, for a limited time, you can pick up the QuietComfort 45 for $229. While this is still quite a bit of money, you’re going to be getting a quality product, one that should last quite some time.

When it comes to the features, you’re going to be getting an excellent build that’s lightweight and comfortable. Furthermore, the QuietComfort 45s produce a robust sound that’s both deep and crisp. When it comes to active noise cancelation (ANC), you’re going to be getting one of the best experiences.

And if you need to hear the world around you, the headphone’s Aware Mode will let you tune into your environment without having to remove anything from your ears. The headphones also pack plenty of listening time, providing up to 24 hours on a single charge.

And when you need to charge them up, use the USB-C port to get them topped up. Again, this is an excellent product, and now, for a limited time, you can take advantage of this deal that’s going to knock a whopping $100 off the retail price. Just be sure to get in while the deal lasts.