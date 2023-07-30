Solana price analysis: SOL value declines to $13.9 – Cryptopolitan – Cryptopolitan









Solana price analysis for December 6, 2022, reveals the market following a complete bullish movement; however, Solana has obtained massive negative momentum, signifying a decline for the SOL market. The price of Solana has remained negative over the past few hours. Today, the price crashed and went from $14.36 to $14.06. However, the market started to further decrease further in value soon after, as the cryptocurrency had already lost more of its value. Moreover, Solana has increased and reached $13.97, just shying away from the $7 mark.

The current price of Solana is $13.95, with a trading volume of $321,432,639. Solana has been down 3.97% in the last 24 hours. Solana currently ranks at #15 with a live market cap of $5,080,446,509.

Solana price analysis reveals the market’s volatility following an increasing movement. This means that the price of Solana is becoming more prone to the movement towards either extreme, showing further decreasing dynamics. The Bollinger’s band’s upper limit is $14.23, which is the strongest resistance for SOL. Conversely, the lower limit of Bollinger’s band is $13.20, which acts as the strongest support for SOL.

The SOL/USD price appears to be moving over the price of the Moving Average, signifying a bullish movement. The market’s trend seems to be dominated by bulls. The SOL/USD price appears to be moving downwards, illustrating a decreasing market. The market appears to be almost broken, which could trigger a reversal movement; there might still be hope for the bulls

Solana price analysis reveals that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55, showing a stable cryptocurrency stock. This means that the cryptocurrency falls in the upper-neutral region. Furthermore, the RSI appears to move downward, indicating a decreasing market. The dominance of selling activities causes the RSI score to decrease.

Solana price analysis reveals the market’s volatility following a decreasing movement, which means that the price of Solana is becoming less prone to experience variable change on either extreme. The Bollinger’s band’s upper limit is $14.93, serving as SOL’s strongest resistance. Conversely, the lower limit of Bollinger’s band is $12.10, which is the strongest support point for SOL.

The SOL/USD price appears to be moving over the price of the Moving Average, signifying a bullish movement. Moreover, the market’s trend seems to have shown bearish dynamics in the last few days. As a result, the market has decided on a negative approach. However, yesterday the market broke, the market started opening its volatility, and the price started moving downwards.

Solana price analysis shows the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to be 39, signifying a stable cryptocurrency. This means that the cryptocurrency falls in the lower neutral region. Furthermore, the RSI path seems to have shifted to a linear movement. The constant RSI score also means equal selling and buying activities.

Solana price analysis reveals the cryptocurrency follows a strong downward trend with much room for further activity on the declining extreme. Moreover, the market’s current condition appears to be following a negative approach. Therefore, we can assume that the bears will start making their moves soon to maintain their control over the market.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Narmin is a passionate fintech writer and blockchain enthusiast backed by extensive experience in psychology and statistics.

