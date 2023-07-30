BNB Whale Moves $35 Million To Binance Ahead Of Arkham (ARKM) Sale – NewsBTC









In a stunning development that has reverberated throughout the cryptocurrency community, a massive whale transaction involving $35 million worth of BNB deposits has sent shockwaves through the upcoming ARKM token sale on Binance.

Lookonchain, an on-chain smart money analytical platform, has shed light on this extraordinary event, revealing that the whale strategically divided the deposits into four batches across different Binance deposit addresses.

A giant whale deposited 141,835 $BNB ($35M) to #Binance 3 hrs ago through 4 Binance deposit addresses.

The whale may participate in the Arkham (ARKM) token sale.

Due to the purchase cap of 300K $ARKM, the whale deposited $BNB to 4 Binance accounts in order to buy more $ARKM. pic.twitter.com/9hlSCPLlKj

The timing and magnitude of this transaction have ignited speculations about the whale’s intentions and its potential impact on the ARKM token sale, heightening anticipation within the industry.

Lookonchain’s report highlights the staggering scale of the whale’s deposit, amounting to a remarkable 141,835 BNB tokens valued at an astounding $35 million.

As industry observers dissect the implications of this massive deposit, the crypto community eagerly awaits further developments surrounding the ARKM token sale.

The timing and nature of the whale’s deposit suggest a calculated strategy to bypass the imposed ARKM limit per user. Lookonchain’s analysis posits that by utilizing multiple Binance accounts, the whale aims to acquire a larger allocation of ARKM tokens than the prescribed limit of 300,000 per participant.



This crafty maneuver has sparked conversations about the potential impact on the token sale’s dynamics and has set the stage for an intriguing battle between the whale and the established rules of participation.

In preparation for the highly anticipated ARKM token sale, Binance has unveiled a comprehensive four-step plan that ensures a fair and transparent process for all participants.

The stages include a meticulous calculation of participants’ balances during the preparation period, followed by a subscription period where users commit their BNB tokens by signing a Token Purchase Agreement.

Subsequently, the calculation period concludes the subscription phase and marks the initiation of token allocation calculations. Finally, the token sale culminates with the Final Token Distribution stage, where BNB tokens are deducted and users receive their ARKM and remaining BNB tokens.

The implications of the whale’s actions on the allocation process and the overall dynamics of the sale remain uncertain. But with Binance’s carefully orchestrated four-step plan in place, the industry is bracing itself for a high-stakes showdown that could reshape the landscape of this eagerly anticipated token sale.

