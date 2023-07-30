How to Make a Call on WhatsApp

Most of us rely on WhatsApp to connect with our friends, family, or acquaintances across the globe. And why not? After all, it allows for seamless messaging and calling across different devices. You can initiate voice calls or engage in face-to-face conversations via video at the click of a button.









Moreover, you won’t be charged for any calls as it uses your internet connection to make these calls. Here, we’ll show you how to make calls on WhatsApp in a few easy steps.





Getting Started

WhatsApp is a popular messaging service that allows you to send text messages and make voice, video, and group calls. You can share various types of media as well—images, documents, videos, GIFs, and more—all through an internet connection only. Its end-to-end encryption ensures that all your chats are secure.

To get started, download the app on your smartphone. Once installed, you’ll be prompted to follow the on-screen instructions to verify your phone number.

Next, you can add your name and a profile picture. WhatsApp will automatically sync your contacts, and restore any previous backups that you have.

Keep in mind that the call recipient(s) also need to have the application installed on their devices. You can also log in on the web by linking your devices via a QR code.

Download: WhatsApp for Android | iOS | Web (Free)

How to Make a Voice Call on WhatsApp

It’s easy to make a voice call on WhatsApp. All you need is a stable internet connection. As we mentioned earlier, make sure that the recipient has the application installed as well.

Here’s how you can set up a voice call on WhatsApp:

On your smartphone, launch WhatsApp and navigate to the chat screen or the home page. Tap on the contact you wish to call, and once the chat window opens up, tap on the phone icon in the top-right corner of the screen. After the call is initiated, the recipient can accept or decline the call. Once the recipient joins, you can adjust the volume or switch to the speakerphone if needed. You’ll also have the option to switch to a video call in the middle of the conversation.

While WhatsApp calls are essentially free, they still use your internet connection, which is why you’ll need to ensure you have a suitable data plan to avoid additional charges or disruptions in calls.

How to Make a Call on WhatsApp With a Link

You can also share a WhatsApp call link with intended recipients to join a meeting or call, much like a Zoom meeting.

To make a call on WhatsApp using a link, here’s what you need to do:

Open WhatsApp on your smartphone and navigate to the Calls tab. Tap Create call link. Tap on Call type, and choose the type of call you wish to make—call or video. The link will generate automatically. Tap on the share icon to choose how you want to share the link, such as email, message, or any other preferred platform.

How to Make a Video Call on WhatsApp

Video calls on WhatsApp allow you to have face-to-face conversations. Here’s how to set it all up:

Open WhatsApp on your smartphone and go to the chat screen. Tap on the contact you want to video call. Once the chat window opens up, select the video camera icon in the top right corner. When the recipient answers the call, you can engage in a face-to-face conversation. You can also switch between the front and rear cameras by tapping on the camera icon. You can adjust the volume, and mute or unmute the microphone as needed.

How to Make a Group Call on WhatsApp

Group calls on WhatsApp are a fantastic way to connect with multiple friends or colleagues, whether it’s for casual catch-ups or important discussions.

To initiate a group call, here’s what you need to do:

On your device, launch WhatsApp and navigate to the chat screen or main window. Tap on the group name that you have created and wish to make a call to. Once the group window opens, select the phone icon or the video icon in the top-right corner. The group call is initiated, and each participant will receive a call notification. As they join the call, their respective feeds will appear on the screen, and you can interact with them.

Make Hassle-Free Calls With WhatsApp

There’s no denying that WhatsApp is a popular platform of choice. We hope you enjoyed our guide to making quick calls on WhatsApp. It offers a cost-effective and convenient solution for everyone since it uses the internet instead of traditional mobile networks.

With its user-friendly interface and robust security measures, it is a great platform to keep in touch with your friends and acquaintances easily.