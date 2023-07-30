Anticipated Range Boost Coming With Tesla Model 3 Project Highland – Not a Tesla App

Rumors are circulating that Tesla is planning to rev up the base battery of its Model 3. Reports from China hint at an upgrade from a 60 kWh to a 66 kWh battery pack, promising a 10% boost to the EV’s driving range. The speculated move is tied to Tesla’s ambitious Project Highland, expected to introduce an array of improvements to the Model 3’s design and performance.
The upgraded battery is reportedly the result of a collaboration with CATL, utilizing their M3P lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery packs. While this technology promises greater energy storage, it also aligns with Tesla’s ongoing commitment to production efficiencies and cost reduction.
In the Model 3’s early stages, its base variant, the Rear-Wheel Drive, had a 55kWh battery, which Tesla later bumped up to 60kWh. This new upgrade would add another 6kWh, potentially giving drivers an extra 30 miles (50km) of driving range.
But the benefits of this battery upgrade don’t stop at distance. The M3P battery packs are also cheaper, hinting at an upcoming reduction in the Model 3’s production costs. This move could mean more competitively priced Tesla cars on the market, boosting their appeal to a wider demographic of eco-conscious drivers.
The battery upgrade comes at a critical time. Despite the Model 3’s substantial sales numbers, Tesla faced a slight slump in sales in China last year. However, this upgrade, alongside other anticipated changes under Project Highland, could give the Model 3 the much-needed revitalization to rebound and continue to dominate the EV market.
Tesla’s consistent pattern of upgrading batteries with every model redesign has been a key driver of its competitive advantage in the electric vehicle market. By introducing higher capacity batteries in Model 3, the company continues to push the boundaries of EV technology and solidify its market position.
The revamped Model 3, equipped with the new 66kWh battery, could set a new standard for range in electric vehicles. Although Tesla has not officially announced any of the changes associated with Project Highland, sightings of test vehicles and reports from insiders fuel anticipation for the Model 3’s imminent overhaul. Enhanced drone restrictions at Giga Shanghai suggest that the company might be testing the vehicles on factory grounds.
If these rumors hold, the upgraded Model 3 will offer a greater driving range and reaffirm Tesla’s position as the trendsetter in the EV market. All eyes will undoubtedly remain on Tesla as it continues to drive the future of electric vehicles.
Tesla’s next FSD Beta update, 11.4.6 started going out to customers earlier this week, but there’s a lot to discuss around Tesla’s FSD software these days.
FSD Beta 11.4.6, which Tesla began pushing to employees just last week, has received positive criticism from public testers who’ve received the update. Tesla owner and influencer, Whole Mars Catalog, shared videos on YouTube showing FSD improvements, alongside commentary at locations where the software previously struggled.
Tesla recently started including FSD Beta in all of its software updates. However, the version included is a slightly older, more stable build, known as FSD Beta 11.3.6. Having the software baked into every update means that all eligible customers can now easily activate FSD Beta simply by subscribing or buying Tesla’s FSD feature. There’s no longer a need to wait for Tesla to push a separate update for FSD Beta. Of course, owners will still need to be in a supported region (currently U.S., Canada) and have a supported vehicle, which unfortunately still excludes hardware 4.0 as of now.
Older FSD Beta users, on the other hand, have Tesla’s older updates, version 2023.7.x, which doesn’t include many of Tesla’s newest features, such as the refreshed Spotify app. However, these older builds includes a newer version of FSD Beta, such as 11.4.4 or this newest build, FSD Beta 11.4.6.
Tesla is working on the next milestone for FSD Beta, and in typical Musk optimism, Musk is calling this v12 alpha version, “mind-blowing.”
Tesla makes significant architectural changes with each major update to FSD Beta, and v12 will be no different.
With FSD Beta v11, Tesla finally merged the city and highway Autopilot versions, which has resulted in a much smoother Autopilot highway experience, although some believe it’s not as consistent or reliable. However, that’s not completely unexpected with the major changes included in v11. As FSD Beta v11 matures, we’ll likely gain the consistency we’ve become used to on our highway drives.
FSD v12 is being reserved for when the vehicle can run entirely on AI from “video in to control out,” according to Musk. This will mean that AI will finally take control of the vehicle, from steering to braking and acceleration.
Musk has a track record of being overly optimistic, but the improvements the FSD team has made in the last couple years are nothing short of amazing.
FSD v12 will also be when Musk expects FSD to come out of beta.
Tesla’s vehicles are its core product, but the company is also building Optimus, a human-like robot that will replace monotonous and dangerous tasks.
According to Tesla’s Autopilot lead, Ashok Elluswamy, Tesla is building out its vehicle and robot software simultaneously. Many of the neural networks Tesla uses today are shared between their vehicles and Optimus, according to Elluswamy.
The closer Tesla gets to solving FSD, the closer they’ll be to solving a lot of other problems. As Elon Musk has said, Tesla will likely need to solve Artificial General Intelligence in order to solve FSD. Although we’re likely years away from that happening, the Tesla team isn’t shying away from the challenge.
It appears that there is a summer vacation at Tesla’s Fremont factory. This move comes a week after CEO Elon Musk’s disclosure about the scheduled shutdown of various production facilities during the third quarter for upgrades and refurbishments.
On the second quarter earnings call, Musk hinted at a probable dip in Q3 production numbers, attributing it to summer shutdowns aimed at implementing significant factory upgrades. Although necessary for the company’s long-term goals, this temporary hiatus may impact Tesla’s delivery figures modestly.
The strategic downtime has led to rampant speculations regarding Tesla’s plans for its Fremont plant. Observers suggest the shutdown might pave the way for introducing new production lines, particularly for the upcoming Model 3 refresh, aka Highland. There are also conjectures about possible expansions and reorganizations to optimize the space within the Fremont Factory, which has lately appeared rather congested.
Evidence supporting these assumptions has surfaced through Tesla’s filings with the City of Fremont. The documents highlight a range of factory enhancements, including tool installations, line upgrades, and other noteworthy improvements. Moreover, drone footage captured by ‘Met God in the Wilderness’ (video below) indicates that the factory upgrade activities might have already commenced.
The visuals depict an almost deserted logistic lot, sealed entrances, and a stark absence of haulers, painting a picture of a dormant production line. The casting and manufacturing segments of the plant also showed minimal activity, adding to the cues of a comprehensive factory shutdown.
Rumors revolving around the much-anticipated Model 3 Highland have gained momentum due to several public sightings of prototypes and related filings. These, coupled with the ongoing factory shutdown, lend credibility to the notion that the revamped sedan might be the central reason behind the factory upgrades. Some of Tesla’s filings even mentioned the ‘Highland’ moniker, further fueling the rumors.
Considering the usually busy nature of the factory, it’s plausible that the slowdown is for nothing other than the comprehensive upgrades that Musk alluded to earlier. But it’s more fun to imagine Tesla is evolving and gearing up for future endeavors. The Fremont Factory shutdown must be more than a clean-up, and it will likely mark the start of a new chapter, the Highland, and who knows what else.
