February 2023 Surface Pro 7 firmware update is live, featuring … – OnMSFT.com

Microsoft has released firmware updates for the Surface Pro 7. It features a fix for the speaker audio output issue that was affecting some users, as well as, general stability and performance improvements.

These firmware updates are available for Surface Pro 7 owners running Windows 10 May 2020 Update, Version 20H1, or greater, and you can check out the full list of changes below:

As usual, not everyone gets these Surface firmware updates right away. You’ll know when it’s safe to install on your device when you see it listed in Windows Update. Just head there, Check for Updates, have it download, and then restart your device.

Installing this firmware will also show the previous updates if your Surface doesn't have them already. We also invite you to check out our detailed guide on how to check and download the latest updates for Surface devices.





















