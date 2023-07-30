Home Latest News Call of Duty players taken out by dangerous self-spreading malware

Call of Duty players taken out by dangerous self-spreading malware

By
Bill Taylor
-




Hackers have reportedly infected one of the most popular Call of Duty online games with potentially dangerous self-replicating malware.

A report by TechCrunch found Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 had been targeted by a worm that was able to spread automatically in online lobbies.


source



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR