Apple Watch Ultra 2 could come in a dark titanium color option

Apple launched the Apple Watch Ultra last year as a premium smartwatch last year. It costs more than the regular watch, and comes with a titanium casing. While you could get different strap options, the watch itself just arrived in the one titanium color option. 

That may change with the next Apple Watch Ultra, however. Apple may be working on bringing a dark titanium color option with the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra. Mark Gurman talked about the possibility in his latest Power On newsletter.

Apple tested a dark titanium color for the original Watch Ultra


