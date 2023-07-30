Ardent MrBeast Fan Flies Across the World to Give Him a Christmas Present From Santa! – EssentiallySports









MrBeast is known to do random cash-based giveaways in-person, while going to various places. And since it’s the month of a celebrated festival like Christmas, the king of viral videos had to come up with one such clip. Well, he did exactly that in a recently shared video online, while trying to get his gift from Santa Claus himself.

Jimmy recently posted a video on his Instagram profile showing how he convinced one of his fans to travel across the globe for him to get him his present from Mr. Santa. In return, the lucky fan received a luxurious gift from MrBeast, along with a cash prize!

While the most subscribed individual YouTuber was busy shooting for his recent video in Antarctica, he made sure to bring a smile to one of his fans’ faces as well. In an Instagram post from his social media account, the young content creator revealed how he eventually got his Christmas present from Santa Claus, thanks to the hard work put in by an ardent fan.





As one can see in the clip, above, MrBeast walked into a shopping store and approached several people. He asked one man if he would take $100 from him and travel to the Arctic Circle to get him his gift from Mr. Santa. The man rejected the offer and walked away.

MrBeast then approached a girl who seemed quite curious to see the number one YouTuber. He asked her if she would fly across the world to get him his Christmas present; he offered her $500. The girl replied back asking “Right now?”, to confirm if Jimmy was actually serious or not. To this, the man responded back saying “Literally, right now”.

And within seconds, the girl was ready to take her flight to the Arctic Circle. While being on her journey, she revealed that it was the first time she was travelling alone. Eventually, she succeeded in reaching to the Arctic Circle where Santa Claus was residing. He greeted her and handed her the present he had for MrBeast.

Towards the end, Jimmy gets his gift, and he seems to be very happy receiving it. The lucky girl also ended up getting a lot of rewards. Apart from the $500, she also received a brand new iPhone from the YouTuber. Moreover, her entire trip’s expense was paid by Jimmy himself. Now that’s actually a kind gesture from the fan favorite internet celebrity.

