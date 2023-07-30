Microsoft To Bundle .NET Framework Updates with Windows 11 … – Redmondmag.com









Microsoft this week promised one less reboot with Windows 11 version 22H2 client feature updates because of a coming change to how .NET Framework updates will be delivered.

With a coming improvement, organizations using the Windows Update service to upgrade to Windows 11 version 22H2 will also get the latest .NET Framework update. This approach will involve just one system reboot, instead of requiring two reboots.

Exactly when this new consolidated feature update approach will be available wasn’t described. Microsoft had originally announced the integration of .NET Framework updates with the Windows 11 version 22H2 feature update in this Sept. 20 post.

Typically, a feature update (installation of a new Windows version) would involve one system reboot. Next, this upgraded system would scan for the latest .NET Framework update. After installing that update, another system reboot would be required.

The reboot reduction will happen because Microsoft has integrated .NET Framework updates with its Unified Update Platform (UUP). UUP isn’t new. It was originally aimed at reducing the size of Microsoft’s updates. UUP has since been bolstered, and now it also enables cumulative update integration with feature updates. These expanded UUP capabilities also will work with on-premises deployment tools, Microsoft recently announced.

The reboot reduction when installing Windows 11 version 22H2 feature updates also will happen when using installation media, provided that Dynamic Update package distributions are used. Dynamic Update packages, which require Internet connections to use, are available from the Microsoft Update Catalog, Microsoft explained in this document.

In other client update news, Microsoft’s announcement also indicated that Windows 11 version 22H2 won’t just automatically deploy an optional .NET Framework update when users are merely searching for such updates using the "Check for Updates" button on the Windows Update page. Users now have greater control, and Microsoft has moved these optional updates to a new page.

"You will now find upcoming optional .NET Framework updates for Windows 11, version 22H2 on the Settings > Windows Update > Advanced options > Optional updates page," the announcement explained.

This new behavior for .NET framework optional updates will require having "the January 26th (KB5022360) or latest Windows update" installed.

Kurt Mackie is senior news producer for 1105 Media’s Converge360 group.



Microsoft on Friday announced a preview of a continuous access evaluation setting for the Entra ID Conditional Access service that will let organizations strictly enforce location polices for network access.

The European Union’s European Commission announced on Thursday that it has opened an investigation into Microsoft’s bundling of Teams in its productivity suite offerings as a possible violation of competition rules.

Users of Windows Server Update Services will now have to import updates for Windows devices using a PowerShell script, Microsoft announced on Wednesday.

Microsoft announced on Wednesday that firmware security advisories are now available within the Microsoft Defender Vulnerability Management service.

Microsoft Defender for IoT now has a firmware analysis capability that’s at the preview stage, per a Microsoft announcement this week.

