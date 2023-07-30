All Calories are Created Equal? Your Gut Microbes Don't Think So

“For years scientists have believed that when it comes to weight gain, all calories are created equal,” the Washington Post reported last month.

“But an intriguing new study, published in the journal Nature Communications, suggests that’s not true. The body appears to react differently to calories ingested from high-fiber whole foods vs. ultra-processed junk foods.”

The reason? Cheap processed foods are more quickly absorbed in your upper gastrointestinal tract, which means more calories for your body and fewer for your gut microbiome, which is located near the end of your digestive tract. But when we eat high-fiber foods, they aren’t absorbed as easily, so they make the full journey down your digestive tract to your large intestine, where the trillions of bacteria that make up your gut microbiome are waiting. By eating a fiber-rich diet, you are not just feeding yourself, but also your intestinal microbes, which, the new research shows, effectively reduces your calorie intake.

The study reveals that inside all of us, our gut microbes are in a tug of war with our bodies for calories, said Karen D. Corbin, an investigator at the AdventHealth Translational Research Institute of Metabolism and Diabetes in Orlando and the lead author of the study.



The closely-tracked study participants ate foods “like crispy puffed rice cereal, white bread, American cheese, ground beef, cheese puffs, vanilla wafers, cold cuts and other processed meats, and sugary snacks and fruit juices.” Then they switched to the “microbiome enhancer diet,” with foods like “oats, beans, lentils, chickpeas, brown rice, quinoa and other whole grains” (plus fruits, nuts and vegetables).

Despite getting “the same amount of calories and similar amounts of protein, fat and carbohydrates,” the Post reports that “On average, they lost 217 calories a day on the fiber-rich diet, about 116 more calories than they lost on the processed-food diet.”