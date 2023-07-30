Yes, ChatGPT-4 Still Requires a Heavy Human Touch – NeilPatel.com

I hope you enjoy reading this blog post. If you want my team to just do your marketing for you, click here.
This blog is written by Austin Cosler, Content Production Manager at NP Digital, and Jeff Caspersen, Copy Editor at NP Digital.
It’s no surprise if you’re enamored by the capabilities of ChatGPT-4.
We are, too.
While the rollout of ChatGPT-4 has been impressive — some of its highlights include multimodal capabilities, longer memory, multilingual functionality, and more “personality” and factual accuracy — it’s still a glorified search engine that relies on the training data OpenAI fed it.
Our content writing team used ChatGPT-3.5 on a regular basis prior to the release of ChatGPT-4, and a significant professional writer-editor touch was essential to shaping what it produced into something usable for our clients.
ChatGPT-4 is no different.
Trained writer-editor supervision is necessary to properly prompt ChatGPT-4 and use the copy it generates to produce strong, well-optimized content. There’s even a burgeoning profession related to using AI tools like ChatGPT-4: AI prompt engineering. This shows that understanding the inner workings of these tools and how to use them efficiently is critical for success.
OpenAI even emphasizes that human review is essential when using their tool, especially in high-stakes situations:
Despite its capabilities, GPT-4 has similar limitations as earlier GPT models. Most importantly, it still is not fully reliable (it “hallucinates” facts and makes reasoning errors). Great care should be taken when using language model outputs, particularly in high-stakes contexts, with the exact protocol (such as human review, grounding with additional context, or avoiding high-stakes uses altogether) matching the needs of a specific use-case.
The bottom line: ChatGPT-4 is a useless tool without a professional content writer-editor behind the scenes accurately prompting it and heavily massaging the results it provides.
Let’s look at some of the pitfalls of ChatGPT-4 for a content writer-editor, as well as how you can use this AI tool to help boost productivity and create great copy.
No writer-editor can simply settle for what ChatGPT-4 gives them, as it can provide similar encyclopedic information to different people (just like a search engine does). Rethinking, retooling, rephrasing, rewriting, and going more in-depth with the copy ChatGPT-4 provides is paramount to avoiding duplicate content scenarios and engaging readers.
Take the ChatGPT-4 “What is content marketing?” query below.
We ran these results through Copyscape, and the plagiarism software pinged two different sources that featured similar content — and in some instances, verbatim content. In fact, the top hit in Copyscape featured 45% matching text to the ChatGPT-4 results and even featured duplicate clauses.
ChatGPT-4 simply can’t account for the experiential and first-hand expertise factors of great content that hooks audiences — which is critical during a time when Google is laser-focused on AI and search with E-E-A-T (the new Search Quality Rater Guidelines acronym that includes “experience”) when evaluating AI-generated content.
People are tired of reading regurgitated content, and ChatGPT-4’s widespread adoption will continue to flood the web with clunky, derivative information. Readers want engaging content written by those who have real-world experiences and subject matter expertise, not an algorithm with no concept of reality, tangible first-hand knowledge, or soul.
Here’s Google’s most recent advice on using AI-generated copy:
However content is produced, those seeking success in Google Search should be looking to produce original, high-quality, people-first content demonstrating qualities E-E-A-T.
ChatGPT-4 still can’t cite its sources, unlike Microsoft’s Bing Chat which provides citations as it scrapes the web for answers. You have to fact-check everything it produces, which can sometimes take twice as long as researching and writing simultaneously — not to mention it can provide misinformation more frequently and persuasively than ChatGPT-3.5.
Check out ChatGPT-4’s answer when I asked it where it got the results from for its answer to “What is content marketing?”
ChatGPT-4 is still trained on an outdated data set (its training data is capped at September 2021) which means it’s not useful for new topics or breaking news because it can’t give timely supporting statistics or figures. This will certainly change in the future — but that doesn’t help the now.
Although you can ask it to write in a specific tone or voice, it typically provides stiff copy or goes off the deep end with its interpretation (see example below). And while you can also ask more granular follow-up questions to your original query or command, it often produces highly surface-level copy. It also has a penchant for passive voice and an aversion to contractions, which are plagues to quality conversational writing when used incorrectly.
Check out this total tone and analogy miss:
Using a generative AI writing tool like ChatGPT-4 can be a colossal liability landmine when it comes to plagiarizing content or copyright infringement.
Because it’s trained on a universe of written content created by humans, ChatGPT-4’s outputs will inevitably resemble much of what’s already out there. And, as we touched on above, its widespread adoption means it’ll invariably provide uncomfortably similar content to different users — opening the door to all sorts of intellectual property shenanigans.
And let’s not forget ChatGPT-4’s tendency to “hallucinate” facts and commit reasoning errors. That poses serious red flags if a writer-editor’s using it to craft high-stakes Your Money or Your Life content.
The fallout from publishing faulty or false financial or medical information or advice could be disastrous. From both a liability and ethical perspective.
Consider this take from Microsoft Vice President Peter Lee, author of “The AI Revolution in Medicine: GPT-4 and Beyond.” Asked whether ChatGPT-4 provides trustworthy medical information, he told USA Today:
I personally would not trust models at that level of sophistication for my own personal health advice or information and I would be concerned if doctors and nurses were making it for medical decision-making.
That’s a technology industry insider’s view. One whose company is at the forefront of AI’s evolution. If he wouldn’t trust AI to generate reliable medical advice, no writer-editor should trust it to create reliable medical content — or any level of content with the potential to significantly impact a reader’s life.
What’s the best way to sharpen your writing and editing skills? Writing, editing, and researching. Nothing fuels progress like practice, something a novice writer-editor can skimp on if leaning too heavily on an AI writer.
A novice writer-editor evolves into a seasoned writer-editor by learning, researching, and doing — going down grammar rabbit holes, experimenting with turns of phrase, taking courses, gritting their teeth at editors’ annoying edits before realizing, “Oh, they have a point.”
There’s so much to gain from trial, error, and implementing lessons learned from all that trialing and erroring.
Relying solely on an assembly line of AI tools robs developing writer-editors of the work that polishes their skills. Encourage writers to turn off AI every once in a while and flex their creativity. That might include:
Don’t lose your way amid the chaos of cranking out deliverables. Don’t sacrifice growth, development, and strong content for the sake of speed.
Strike a balance that promotes writer-editor growth and higher-quality writing.
AI labs like OpenAI are in an arms race to release the most advanced algorithmic minds — and this has led to unchecked releases, management, and safety protocols that must exist to keep these tools safe. There’s a growing concern among some of the world’s most influential minds that, if AI labs continue on their trajectory, they could pose monumental ethical risks to society and humanity.
In fact, a group of more than 500 technologists, engineers, and AI ethicists — including Elon Musk and Steve Wozniak — recently signed an open letter that calls on AI labs to pause all AI system training for at least six months for four main reasons:
While this open letter is a call to action, some countries are already taking matters into their own hands.
For example, Italy recently blocked access to ChatGPT-4, citing that it’s illegal for OpenAI to collect and store personal data to train their system based on the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
Italian privacy regulators also noted that ChatGPT-4 doesn’t always provide factual data based on the real data it was trained on, which could result in the incorrect processing of personal data — another illegal act under the GDPR. Regulators also noted that there’s no age verification associated with the tool.
Italy gave OpenAI 20 days to notify them of “the measures implemented to comply with the order, otherwise a fine of up to EUR 20 million or 4% of the total worldwide annual turnover may be imposed.”
ChatGPT-4 has several tangible benefits as long as a content writer-editor treats the copy it creates as foundational. Adding expertise, depth, character, sourcing, supporting statistics, use cases, and key elements of the targeted style guide is a must no matter the copy ChatGPT-4 provides.
Let’s look at a few key benefits of ChatGPT-4 for writer-editors:
When a writer-editor uses ChatGPT-4 correctly, it can be a productivity boost that still hits all the right notes regarding quality and ethics. But you must have a firm grasp on how to use and what to look out for — and that starts with understanding how to prompt it.
To adequately feed ChatGPT-4, a content writer-editor must follow these five steps:
After feeding ChatGPT-4 and getting initial results from it, a writer-editor must shift gears to focus on giving the copy the credibility and human touch it needs. Here’s what to focus on:
We prompted ChatGPT-4 with “How do you implement unattended remote access devices for better security?” Here are the results, as well as what we’d recommend to get the copy it generated up to par.
In its own words, ChatGPT is “a large language model trained by OpenAI.” It’s based on the generative pre-trained transformer (GPT) architecture — a deep learning model that generates human-like language. Its primary function is to turn natural language inputs into natural language outputs. It’s trained on text from the internet, including websites, articles, and books.
ChatGPT-4’s main function is to take natural language inputs (prompts) and turn them into natural language outputs. Through prompting, it can:
While it is a robust tool that can significantly speed up content generation, ChatGPT-4 does lack in certain areas, including:
Time will tell how advanced AI systems will become. Some speculate that ChatGPT-5, which is set to release by the end of 2023, will achieve artificial general intelligence (AGI) — the holy grail for AI labs seeking to make AI indistinguishable from human capabilities. Check out this tweet from Siqi Chen, a thought leader and entrepreneur in the tech space:
But as ChatGPT-4 stands today, it’s only as good as the writer-editor using it. To make it a practical and efficient tool in your content marketing arsenal, you must understand its limitations, how to accurately prompt it, and what to do with the content it spits out.
These are best practices for any AI writing tool, for that matter.
The key is keeping our use of generative AI in check as content marketers. Treat it as an assistant — don’t be its assistant.
Don’t just lightly polish up the words it gives you and call it a day. Always go further.
How are you implementing ChatGPT-4 into your workflow? If you’re not, what are some of your concerns?
About The Authors:
Austin Cosler: Austin is a passionate creative writer, editor, and people manager with more than 6 years of professional digital marketing experience. Austin is currently the Content Production Manager at NP Digital, where he ensures copy crafted for some of today’s most prominent brands – including Adobe, LinkedIn, and DIRECTV – tells a story, provides an exceptional reading experience, and is optimized for search and user intent alike.
Jeff Caspersen: Jeff Caspersen is a copy editor at NP Digital. He began his writing and editing career as a sports writer and has since accumulated extensive experience in the digital marketing and newspaper industries. As an editor, he takes pride in helping writers (and AI bots) unlock their best work.
