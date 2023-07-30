NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Quad-Slot GPU Cooler With Triple-Fans, 22 Heat pipes & Vapor Chamber Dissected

Remember that unreleased NVIDIA Quad-Slot GeForce RTX 40 GPU cooler that keeps on leaking time and time again? Well, it has leaked once more and this time, we got the full dissection which gives us an in-depth look at the engineering marvel that could’ve been used for Ada Lovelace GPUs.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Quad-Slot GPU Cooler That Never Released, Dissection Reveals Impressive Engineering & Massive Cooling Potential

The latest dissection comes once again from Goofish seller, Hayaka, who seems to be the only one who has access to this cooler since we haven’t seen it leaked anywhere else. The massive cooler is said to be designed for an unreleased GeForce RTX 40 GPU and some say that it’s actually an early prototype that was used for the GeForce RTX 4090 (for evaluation purposes) and was a potential solution made for the RTX 4090 Ti and Titan RTX Ada graphics card, both of which are rumored to be cancelled.

Image Credits: Hayaka @ Goofish

We know that this NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 GPU cooler takes up four slots worth of space and while it houses a similar flow-through design with an axial-tech fan on the front side and the bottom side, there seems to be an additional fan that is sandwiched in the middle of heatsink almost as if it’s a burger patty. The heatsink itself is simply ginormous with several heatsink fins that were meant to cool the full-fat Ada Lovelace GPUs.

Image Credits: Hayaka @ Goofish

The PCB of this specific NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 graphics card was supposed to be connected vertically and not horizontally like current standard graphics cards. This was going to be a really unique design if it ever came into existence. The power connector was on the other side of the circuit board and there were two massive copper electrical wires leading from the 16-pin power plug and into the PCB. The card was set to be rated well beyond 400W and could’ve even sipped the full 600W which is the limit of the 12VHPWR connector.

Image Credits: Hayaka @ Goofish

As for the cooling solution itself, it was comprised of a total of 22 heat pipes (punched-in holes on the side facing the power connector) which is simply insane and there was also a vapor chamber which is standard and has also been used on the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 Founders Edition graphics cards. The heat pipes were vertically embedded into the vapor chamber. The third fan was going to circulate air throughout the internals and more importantly, the backside of the PCB since that was going to feature DRAM dies too on the 48 GB Titan variant.

But since recent rumors state that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti has been canceled, it looks like we may never see this cooler in action or will we? Even if there are reports of the RTX 4090 Ti, we could still see a possible launch in the future if the green team wants to go ahead with such a product. NVIDIA and its partners have already displayed massive quad-slot coolers for NVIDIA’s next-gen GPUs with higher TDPs so the engineering effort is already complete to support a higher-end and much more powerful Ada GPU.

News Sources: Harukaze5719, Goofish