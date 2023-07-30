New Movies and Series on Netflix: October 7th, 2022 – What's on Netflix











6 new movies and 7 new TV series have been added to Netflix for October 7th.

by Kasey Moore kasey__moore

Published on October 7th, 2022, 10:50 am EST

Luckiest Girl Alive is now streaming – Picture: Netflix

Welcome to your roundup of what’s now streaming and new on Netflix for the weekend. There are 13 new movies and series now available so let’s run you through the highlights and look at what’s trending for October 7th, 2022.

On the removal front, you’ll want to rewatch After (2019) before it departs early next week for Hulu. Sofia the First departs Netflix over the weekend too.

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Drama, Horror, Mystery

Cast: Samantha Sloyan, Zach Gilford, Iman Benson, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Heather Langenkamp, Annarah Cymone, Chris Sumpter

Writer: Mike Flanagan, Leah Fong

Runtime: 59 mins

Now entering Netflix’s Flanaverse is the new Christopher Pike adaptation series helmed by Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong.

Although the series primarily adapts The Midnight Club from the vast Pike bibliography, many of his other stories are featured throughout.

The series is set inside a hospice where every night, they get together to tell spooky and scary stories. They also make a pact that if anyone dies, they must send a sign from beyond the grave.



Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Director: Mike Barker

Cast: Mila Kunis, Justine Lupe, Jennifer Beals

Writer: Jessica Knoll

Runtime: 115 min / 1h 55m

Mila Kunis leads the cast for this new Netflix thriller.

Compared to and akin to Gone Girl, here’s what you can expect from the new adaptation:

“A writer’s perfectly crafted New York City life starts to unravel when a true-crime documentary forces her to confront her harrowing high school history.”

Reviews haven’t been too kind to the movie thus far, with it currently carrying a 38% RottenTomatoes score at the time of publishing. Bill Goodykoontz at the Arizona Republic said Kunis carries the movie while others, such as Courtney Howard for Variety, said, “the film lacks a genuinely heartening pull.”



Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Documentary, Crime

Director: Joe Berlinger

Cast: Jeffrey Dahmer

Runtime: 58 mins

The Evan Peters limited series DAHMER has already broken records for Netflix in its first two weeks. Suppose you want to delve further into the depths. In that case, Netflix has a new companion documentary from Joe Berlinger (who is behind The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel, The Times Square Killer and The John Wayne Gacy Tapes).

With new exclusive interviews never heard before, Dahmer confesses to his gruesome crimes and offers further insight into his tortured mind.



What are you watching on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments down below.

Founder of What’s on Netflix and based in Norwich in the United Kingdom, Kasey has been tracking the comings and goings of the Netflix library for a decade having started the site in 2013. Contact: [email protected]



