How to Check Your CPU Temperature

Checking your PC’s CPU temperature is similar to checking your car’s oil: You don’t need to do it every day, but you should check your temperatures every few months to ensure that your system operates at its peak potential. This is especially true if you regularly strain your system with heavy loads like you’ll do with the best CPUs for gaming, or if you’re an enthusiast that strives for the best performance in CPU benchmarks. Ultimately, keeping your CPU temperatures under control improves performance and reliability. 

Luckily, checking your CPU temperature is easy and doesn’t require you to open up your PC and stick a thermometer inside. Instead, every CPU comes with built-in digital temperature sensors, so all you need is a bit of software to read the measurements in Windows Windows 10 or Windows 11, or other operating systems. The easiest way to check your CPU temperature is to download a simple utility, like Core Temp or NZXT’s CAM, to see your CPU temps.

