We review the camera apps on the Sony Xperia 1 V

Sony has put a lot of effort into making pro-grade content-creation apps for its flagship Xperia phones. The latest Xperia 1 V has a trio of those – Photo Pro, Video Pro, and Cinema Pro – that unlock the potential of the phone’s imaging system.

You can access tech straight out of Sony’s dedicated camera division like the advanced burst shooting with subject tracking and advanced autofocus. In video, you can choose Sony’s flatter Cinetone profile, which can be tuned to your specific style.

We delve deep into all three apps and what’s possible with them and the Xperia 1 V combination. Check out the full video.