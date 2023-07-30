All Samsung Galaxy phones confirmed to get Android 14 – Sportskeeda









Samsung Galaxy users are excited to use the latest Android 14 after the release of its first Developer Preview on February 8, 2023. With the introduction of Android 14, the excitement for the upcoming operating system is palpable. Google has a reputation for introducing something new and exciting with each iteration of its OS, and Android 14 promises to be no different.

All the latest Samsung phones come with Android 13 out-of-the-box, which is great since it is the latest version available on any smartphone. However, the question on Samsung users’ minds is whether their beloved Galaxy phones will receive the latest update. A number of the company’s devices will receive the Android 14 update, which should bring relief to many users.

Samsung has always aimed to improve its software support and, in recent years, has made substantial progress in this area. The company has pledged to provide its new phones with four operating system updates, a year more than its closest competitor, Google’s Pixel phones, and an impressive five years of security support.

Looking ahead to the latest Android iteration, Samsung has announced that its devices will be overlaid with One UI 6. Over time, the company has simplified its software update policies, making it easier for users to determine which devices will receive the updates.

Many devices are now eligible for up to four Android OS upgrades, meaning that even models up to three years old will receive the update. If you’re wondering whether your Samsung device is eligible for the Android 14 update, here is a comprehensive list of devices eligible for the update.

Samsung is on track to launch a new version of its custom software with the release of Android 14. While the exact features that will come with One UI 6.0 are still unknown, there are some indications of what they may include.

One potential feature is the Predictive Back Gesture, which Google introduced with Android 13. It is expected to be made a default feature in Android 14. It’s possible that Samsung may follow suit and include it in the One UI 6.0.

Other key features include satellite connectivity, which will reduce dependency on sim signals. Users may also get widgets for the lock screen, a decorative feature last seen on initial versions of Android.

Although this list is not exhaustive, we’ll have to wait until later this year to learn more about the update.

