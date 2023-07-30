The Microsoft-published strategy game Ara: History Untold may have been delayed until 2024

Back in June 2022, Microsoft announced plans to publish Ara: History Untold for the PC. It was announced as a turn-based grand strategy game by developer Oxide Games. Since then, the developer has held two technical alpha tests for members of the Xbox Insider Program to check out. One was held later in 2022, and the second was held in February 2023. Originally the plan was to release the full game sometime in 2023.

Since the second technical alpha, Microsoft hasn’t done very much to promote Ara: History Untold the game at all. Most notably, the title was not mentioned during this year’s Xbox Game Showcase in early June. Now it appears that the game’s release has been pushed back to sometime in 2024, according to a newly updated listing on the Xbox website (via Windows Central).

Here’s a quick summary of the game:

Build a nation and lead your citizens across the span of history to the pinnacle of human achievement as you explore new lands, develop arts and culture, conduct diplomacy, and go head-to-head with your rivals to prove you are the greatest ruler ever known. Featuring both familiar and innovative gameplay mechanics, Ara: History Untold delivers an evolution in historical grand strategy with no pre-set paths to victory, leading to endless possibilities. The choices you make will define the world you create, your experience and your legacy. It’s Your World Now.

While Microsoft hasn’t been promoting Ara: History Untold, the team at Oxide Games has been posting regular updates on the game’s Steam page for the past several months. One interesting thing is that players will be able to be assigned what are being called Paragons., These will be versions of real historical figures that will assist the player in building their nation. Oxide stated:

Paragons are acquired automatically as your Nation’s population grows, and your playstyle will influence who is more likely to appear. A militarily focused nation is likely to have more Strategists appear, while another that’s prioritizing technological advancement can expect Scientists to come knocking.

Other development updates on the Steam page include the game’s use of roads, natural resources, and wildlife, along with graphical features to improve the looks of the game’s terrain, micro flora and more.