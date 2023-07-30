Apple isn't letting Twitter rebrand as X in the App Store

If you want to download Elon Musk’s X app onto your iPhone, well, then you have to download Twitter.

Apple’s App Store still lists the app under the name Twitter because it requires all apps to be listed with at least two characters, the site Bleeping Computer noticed.

I tried searching for X, X app, and Twitter in the App Store on my iPhone and, sure enough, Twitter remained. If you search X, then you get results like Xbox and a VPN service. An X app search, meanwhile, does pull up Twitter as a result. The app’s landing page has the big X logo…and the name Twitter.

Notice the search bar.

Musk pulled the trigger on his long-planned rebrand of Twitter into X this week and it has been, to put it kindly, a mess. The branding is still a mix of Twitter and the generic X and nothing really works together. The App Store is really just the latest blow.

Twitter now does show up as X in the Google play store, however, and you have to imagine things will eventually get figured out with Apple. Until then, however, Twitter remains. At least in the App Store.