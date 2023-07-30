Crypto Daily Roundup: What's New in the Market? – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight
Cryptocurrencies have come a long way in gaining acceptance and recognition as a legitimate form of currency and investment. The global cryptocurrency market cap was trading higher, rising to the $1.21 trillion as it gained as much as 2 percent in the last 24 hours. In a groundbreaking collaboration, renowned football icon Cristiano Ronaldo has unveiled his latest venture in the digital art realm.
Bitcoin advanced about a percent to comfortably strengthen above the $30,500 mark, while Ethereum posted similar gains of 2 percent and hovered near the $1,950 level. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Dogecoin (DOGE), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and Ripple (XRP)— landed in the positive as overall prices saw gains across the board. The global cryptocurrency market cap was trading higher, rising to $1.21 trillion as it gained as much as 2 percent in the last 24 hours. Positive news flow from global institutions is pushing the markets higher.
In a groundbreaking collaboration, renowned football icon Cristiano Ronaldo has unveiled his latest venture in the digital art realm. The current striker of Saudi club Al Nassr has joined forces with global crypto exchange Binance to create an exceptional collection of NFTs. Aptly titled “ForeverCR7: The GOAT,” this collection marks the second collaboration between Ronaldo and Binance following their initial release last November.
Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao Poly Network has issued an explanation following the massive hack earlier today. On Sunday morning, millions of tokens were mined by attackers after exploiting the smart contract mechanism in the bridge tool of the DeFi platform Poly Network.
“This does not affect Binance users. We do not support deposits from this network. Our security team is assisting them with their investigation. Stay SAFU,” Zhao tweeted.
Hong Kong to become the next crypto hub. It has taken another significant step towards becoming a leading cryptocurrency and blockchain technology hub.
The Hong Kong Government has announced the establishment of a task force, known as the Web3 Development Task Force, dedicated to promoting the growth of Web3, with a particular focus on ethical development, according to a recent statement.
Furthermore the task force comprises 15 industry participants and 11 key government officials, including Hong Kong’s financial secretary, Paul Chan.
Max Keiser has once again commented on the ongoing case between the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and Ripple – the company behind XRP. Recently, Keiser expressed his belief that Wall Street and the financial sector lacked proper regulations for individuals with financial power and influence. He directed his criticism at Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, accusing him of promoting a Ponzi scheme that would crumble under the federal government’s and Jamie Dimon’s financial might.
Disclaimer: Any financial and crypto market information given on Analytics Insight are sponsored articles, written for informational purpose only and is not an investment advice. The readers are further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Analytics Insight of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. We do not represent nor own any cryptocurrency, any complaints, abuse or concerns with regards to the information provided shall be immediately informed here.
