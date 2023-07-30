Valorant Game Changers Championship 2022: All Pro Crosshairs That You Can Use – AFK Gaming









Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Game Changers is a program that was created by Riot Games to provide new opportunities and exposure for women and other marginalized genders within Valorant esports. After a year of intense regional competition, the world’s best Game Changers squads are, for the first time ever, convened in person to be crowned the international champion. The tournament started on 15th November and will conclude on 20th November and teams from across North America (NA), Brazil, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and East Asia have gathered in Berlin, Germany for the inaugural Valorant Game Changers Championship 2022.

Riot Games has made the crosshair codes of all the participating players publicly available for fans and players to use in their Valorant lobbies. Pro players spend hours optimizing their in-game and crosshair settings; therefore, it makes sense to take a page out of their playbooks for use in pubs and ranked matches in Valorant.

The eight teams that are playing in the tournament are:

Cloud9 White – North America

Shopify Rebellion GC – North America

Team Liquid Brazil – Brazil

KRÜ Esports Female – Latin America

Guild X – EMEA

G2 Gozen – EMEA

FENNEL Female – East Asia

X10 Sapphire – APAC Elite

alexis – 0;s;1;P;c;7;o;1;d;1;0b;0;1b;0;S;c;5;s;0.64;o;1

bob – 0;s;1;P;h;0;f;0;0l;5;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;o;1

meL – 0;p;0;s;1;P;h;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;A;o;1;d;1;0b;0;1b;0

kat – 0;c;1;P;u;FF6B6BFF;o;1;0b;0;1t;1;1l;3;1v;3;1o;0;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

Jazzyk1ns – 0;s;1;P;h;0;f;0;0t;1;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;1;s;0.884;o;1

Consu – 0;P;h;0;f;0;0l;2;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0

Baesht – 0;s;1;P;c;1;u;000000FF;o;1;0l;3;0v;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;1;1g;1;1o;0;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0;S;c;0

Kalita – 0;P;c;1;h;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

conir – 0;s;1;P;c;8;u;00E0FFFF;o;1;b;1;0t;5;0l;1;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

romi – 0;P;c;1;0l;2;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

juliano – 0;s;1;P;c;5;h;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Petra – 0;c;1;P;c;1;o;1;m;1;0l;3;0a;1;0m;1;0s;0;0e;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0

mimi – 0;P;c;5;u;896413FF;o;0.09;m;1;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1o;11;1a;1.0;1m;0;1f;0

Glance – 0;s;1;P;u;000000FF;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0v;2;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Mary – 0;s;1;P;c;8;u;000000FF;h;0;b;1;f;0;0l;4;0v;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

babytz – 0;c;1;s;1;P;h;0;f;0;0l;3;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;4;s;0.9;o;1

poly – 0;s;1;P;h;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Alyssa – 0;s;1;P;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;s;0.774;o;1

JinNy – 0;p;0;s;1;P;c;1;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;1;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;A;c;1;o;1;d;1;0t;0;0l;0;0o;0;0a;0;0e;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;S;s;0.75;o;1

Muffyn – 0;s;1;P;o;1;0t;1;0l;3;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;s;0;o;1

bENITA – 0;s;1;P;c;1;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;3;0v;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;1

KP – 0;P;c;1;o;0.566;f;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;3;1o;9;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

flowerful – 0;s;1;P;h;0;f;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0

sonder – 0;c;1;s;1;P;c;4;h;0;m;1;0l;3;0o;2;0a;0.679;0f;0;1o;4;1a;0.213;1m;0;1f;0;S;c;0

Lorri – 0;s;1;P;u;4F0FFFFF;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0v;4;0g;1;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;s;1.2;o;1

Smurfette – 0;P;c;5;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

ness – 0;p;0;s;1;P;c;4;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;A;o;1;d;1;s;0;m;1;0t;1;0l;0;0o;0;1b;0;S;s;0.64;o;0.2

aNNja – 0;s;1;P;c;5;h;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0m;1;0f;0;0s;0;1b;0;S;c;5;s;0.75;o;1

roxi – 0;s;1;P;c;8;u;ADDAF8FF;h;0;b;1;f;0;0l;2;0v;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;5;s;0.64

klaudia – 0;s;1;P;c;4;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0v;3;0g;1;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;s;0.8

daiki – 0;s;1;P;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;1;0o;4;0a;0;0f;0;1t;1;1l;1;1o;3;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0;S;s;0.677;o;1

bstrdd – 0;P;c;4;h;0;f;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

naxy – 0;s;1;P;u;000000FF;h;0;f;0;0t;1;0l;4;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1t;3;1o;2;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0;S;d;0

drn – 0;P;c;5;h;0;0t;1;0l;4;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1t;3;1o;2;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

nat1 – 0;P;h;0;f;0;0l;3;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Festival – 0;s;1;P;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0;S;s;0.85;o;1

KOHAL – 0;P;o;1;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Len – 0;P;c;8;o;0.682;b;1;0l;3;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0

Curumi – 0;P;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0

suzu – 0;p;0;s;1;P;c;8;u;00E0FFFF;o;1;b;1;0b;0;1l;1;1o;3;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0;A;c;7;h;0;d;1;f;1;s;1;0b;0;1l;1;1o;1;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0;S;s;0.799;o;1

Valorant allows players to copy and paste crosshair codes of other players. This feature was added to the game in Patch 4.05 and makes things easier. The tournament will conclude on 20th November with two teams battling it out for glory. Follow updates about the tournament on Valorant Game Changers Championship 2022: Teams, Scores, Schedule & More .



