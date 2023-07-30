One UI 6 Update: Expected Release Timeline & Supported Devices – DealNTech









Ansari Zaid Mobiles

The South Korean Tech Giant is always ahead when providing timely software updates to their users. The Android 13 history for the company is good as they have completed their shared timeline for One UI 5 and One UI 5.1 on time with updates to millions of followers. Their frequency of providing updates is much better than the other OEMs in the market.

On February 8, 2023, the Search Engine Tech Giant released its first Developer Preview of the new Android 14. As the company names the Android versions with a refreshing sweet name, the Android 14 is also known as ‘Upside Down Cake.’

With the era of Android 13 ending and prioritizing Android 14, many Galaxy users are likely wondering if their devices are eligible for an Android 14-based One UI 6 update or not. To know about it, read the post thoroughly. In this article, we are going to look over Samsungs next version, i.e., One UI 6, its expected release date, expected features, and eligible Galaxy devices.

July 25: Samsung is ready to start the One UI 6.0 Beta Program for the Galaxy S23 series. The company has created official forum sections for the beta program on its websites in India and the US. These sections are currently empty, but their existence suggests that Samsung is getting ready to start rolling out the beta program soon.

July 5: Beta builds of One UI 6 have been spotted on Samsung’s servers in South Korea, India, and Europe. According to a new rumour, Samsung plans to release the first beta build of One UI 6, which is based on Android 14, in the third week of July 2023. The beta build will initially be available for the Galaxy S23 series, but it will eventually be rolled out to other devices.

May 10: Android 14 is now official. Samsung has also started testing the One UI 6 build internally. On Samsung’s Server, a test build of One UI 6 for S23 Ultra was spotted by Twitter user Tarun Vats. The S23 Ultra carries a test firmware version S918BXXU1BWE2. In addition, internal testing for Galaxy Z Fold 4 (F936BXXU2DWE1) and Galaxy Z Flip 4 (F721BXXU2DWD7) has also started.

The Android 14 Operating System was launched on the Developer Preview channel by Google on February 8, 2023. The operating system was officially announced at Google’s annual developer conference, I/O 2023, on May 10, 2023. Google also shared a timeline for Android 14.



According to the shared timeline, we can expect the stable release of the Android 14 Platform from August 2023 onwards, giving priority to the Pixel devices. Fortunately, users of the Pixel series of devices have a reasonable timeline and hope to get updates accordingly.

For now, if we track history, the South Korean giant doesn’t participate in Google’s Android Developer Preview Program. Therefore, Samsung users should not expect any updates to Android 14 for now. The update for Samsung users may begin when Google’s Public Beta begins for Pixel devices. Therefore, we should expect the Beta updates commencing from August 2023.

If we analyze the past OS launches, the Android 13 was released in August 2022, Android 12 in October 2021, and Android 11 in September 2020. So, most of the Android major update launches happened in Q3-Q4 of the year. So, based on the previous timeline, we can expect Android 14-based One UI 6 will launch in Q3 or Q4 2023 is not at all false.

If you are concerned about the next-generation Operating System, the Android 14-based One UI 6 will likely join the Beta Program starting August 2023. And the recently launched latest Galaxy S23 series will be the first to experience One UI 6 based on the Android 14 Operating System on both Beta and Stable updates. There is enough time for Samsung users to wait and seek the One UI 6 update.

One UI 6 based on Android 14 has several new features on Google’s Developer Preview. The Developer Preview 1 will likely match the features available for the Android 14-based One UI 6 update. Google has implemented some excellent accessibility features yearly with every significant update, which is helpful. Some of the main features of the new Operating System are as follows:

Apart from the features mentioned above, there are several other features with the upcoming Android 14-based One UI 6. Some of them are supporting large fonts up to 200%, language-related improvements like French and German, and new permission for alarms having the option of “exact schedule alarm.”

Additionally, a beneficial feature called Satellite Connectivity, cloned applications by which you can sign into one app with two different accounts, are the features shown in the first Developer Preview of the Android 14 update.

From the above features, the Android 14-based One UI 6 update looks fantastic and eye-pleasing compared to the previous generations.

It is important to note that the above features are shown in Developer Preview 1. Samsung might include or exclude the features based on their preference, and the final list for One UI 6 will vary. But majorly, most features will be available yet in Android 14.

The South Korean Giant plans One UI 6 update later this year. Many Galaxy devices are on the list of getting the One UI 6 update. Also, as the company provides four years of major updates, the three-year-old devices are expected to get the new version. Below are the Galaxy smartphones and tablets expected to receive the One UI 6 update.

Samsung Galaxy S Series:

Samsung Galaxy Z Series:

Samsung Galaxy A Series:

Samsung Galaxy M Series:

Samsung Galaxy Tab:

The above list of smartphones is based on assumptions and is mainly authentic, as Samsung has a very streamlined policy of updating their devices. By analyzing the same, we have made a list of eligible smartphones. Still, the official list may vary based on the company’s preference.

Which Galaxy device are you using? Is your device eligible to receive the One UI 6 update? What features do you like to see in One UI 6? Are you excited to test the new version on your device? Let us know by dropping the replies in the comments section below. We will be happy to hear your response. We will keep updating the post based on the latest developments, so be connected to us to get all the news about the technological changes in the world.







LARRY R MACGLASHAN

I’m wondering if there are any changes for Bluetooth other than better hearing aid support? Also, are there any updates for the smart tv software?(Different operating systems I know) The existing stuff is a pretty clunk and probably overdue.

