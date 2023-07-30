Apple TV Plus free trial: Here’s what’s included when you sign up today – syracuse.com









Apple TV Plus (tv.apple.com)

Apple TV Plus is becoming a must-have streaming service, even with stiff competition from household names like Netflix and Disney Plus, and this is the perfect time to start your free trial and find out why.

Apple TV Plus is the exclusive home of hit original shows, like “Ted Lasso” starring Jason Sudeikis and “Shrinking” with Harrison Ford and Jason Segel. It also has a growing library of original movies and big screen hits, like “Greyhound” with Tom Hanks and “Causeway” with Jennifer Lawrence.

Best of all, Apple TV+ beats out much of the pricing competition. At $6.99/month (after your free trial), it’s cheaper than Netflix, Disney+ and HBO Max.

With a new season of the Emmy-winning “Ted Lasso” starting March 15, and more highly anticipated content on the way, this is the perfect time to sign up for Apple TV+ and start your subscription. Here’s everything you need to know:

How much does Apple TV+ cost?

Apple TV+ costs $6.99 per month, starting at the end of your 7-day free trial after you sign up.

How do I get started for free?

Just go to tv.apple.com and click “Try It Free” to get started. You can use your existing Apple ID, or create a new one, for billing.

What’s on Apple TV+?

The service has a star studded lineup of premium content. Here’s a look:

TV series

Movies

Sports

Apple TV+ doesn’t have much in the way of sports yet, but for the first time this year, they will carry every Major League Soccer match streaming live on the service including the playoffs with no blackouts. However, the MLS package costs $14.99 per month.

Coming soon

What devices can use Apple TV+?

All apple smart devices, including iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs and more can get the Apple TV+ app. More devices, including Roku, Samsung, LG, Panasonic and Fire TVs can also stream Apple TV+, and some devices that don’t currently have the app, including Android devices, can access Apple TV+ via web browser.

Can I stream on multiple devices?

You can set up family sharing via your Apple ID to share your subscription and streaming privileges with all members of your family group.

