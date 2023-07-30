Red Magic 8S Pro pre-orders are live in Europe with €30 discount

Earlier this month, the Red Magic 8S Pro debuted in the global market, which was quite a surprise as the device was launched in China on July 5. Now, the smartphone is up for pre-order in Europe.

Red Magic 8S Pro pre-booking details

You can reserve the device by paying only €1, and when it ships, you’ll get a €30 discount. There are three color options: Matte for €619, Platinum for €749, and Aurora for €769.

Red Magic 8S Pro specs

The Red Magic 8S Pro comes with a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen, offering a resolution of 2,480 x 1,116 pixels, 10-bit color depth, a brightness of 1,300 nits, and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

Underneath, the Red Magic 8S Pro houses a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Leading Version chipset, with a higher clock speed of 3.36GHz. It comes with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. The device is equipped with an efficient ICE 12.0 cooling system and a large 2068mm³ vapor chamber (VC) for effective heat dissipation. Powering the phone is a substantial 6,000mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

The screen features a fourth-generation 16MP under-display camera technology. On the rear, the phone boasts a triple camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro unit.

The phone also includes dual speakers, 3 microphones, and an X-Axis Linear Motor. Additionally, it features an integrated fingerprint scanner that doubles up as a heart-rate monitor. Connectivity options encompass Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 7, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

