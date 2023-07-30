Get an Apple Watch 8 on Amazon today for the lowest price we’ve seen – Popular Science









Join PopSci+ to read science’s greatest stories. It’s just $1 per month »

Time is running out on this massive Apple Watch Series 8 deal—take advantage of it before they spring forward to their regular prices.

Amanda Reed |

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Since its release in 2022, the Apple Watch Series 8 has been the model to get when it comes to wearables. You, too, can get crash detection, better heart monitoring, and even ovulation tracking thanks to this massive Apple Watch 8 deal on Amazon, which knocks down the price to $329 —that’s the lowest we’ve seen it go for, ever.

Apple

SEE IT

Don’t let the outside—which doesn’t feature any noticeable design changes compared to the Series 7—fool you. Inside, the Apple Watch 8 features improved sensors for more accurate health readings and safety detection. An Always On Retina display shows medication reminders and text messages in stunning clarity, and a crack-resistant, IP6X dust-resistant, and swimproof face and body mean you don’t have to worry about breaking it during everyday wear or while you’re taking laps at the pool. It works across the Apple ecosystem, meaning you can unlock your Mac, locate other devices, and pay for a coffee with a swipe, tap, or touch. An 18-hour battery life means you can take advantage of all of these features without worrying about a dying device.

If you can go without dust resistance, an Always On Display, and blood oxygen and ECG readings, consider the Apple Watch SE (2nd generation), which is also at its lowest price today. You can get sleep tracking, crash detection, water resistance, and some of the same features as the Apple Watch 8 for $219. If you’ve been considering testing the Apple Watch waters for a low price, we can’t recommend the Apple Watch SE enough.

Time is running out on this deal—take advantage of it before they spring forward and fall back to their regular prices.

Amanda Reed is a commerce updates writer at Popular Science. She makes sure all product round-ups are up-to-date, shares deals happening all over the internet, and reviews various gizmos and gadgets.



Like science, tech, and DIY projects?

Sign up to receive Popular Science’s emails and get the highlights.

Links

Follow us

DISCLAIMER(S)

Articles may contain affiliate links which enable us to share in the revenue of any purchases made.

Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service.

© 2023 Recurrent. All rights reserved.

source







