How to export your old Hotmail emails

While Microsoft officially discontinued Windows Live Hotmail in 2013, the company allowed users to keep their @hotmail.com email address. If you are one of the Hotmail users looking to switch or want to back up your messages for privacy reasons, use the Mail app on Windows, Outlook desktop app, or Outlook web version on a top Chromebook to complete the job.









Hotmail was one of the popular email clients in the pre-smartphone era. Microsoft eventually replaced it with Outlook branding on all the platforms. Although email providers go to great lengths to safeguard your messages, a potential data breach can compromise your personal information. If you have several confidential emails on Hotmail, export them to your PC or hard drive.





Reasons to export your Hotmail emails

Here are some of the reasons to save your emails from Hotmail to a computer or an external hard drive.

You can access your Hotmail email messages offline.

Lets you import Hotmail emails into other email clients.

Your offline emails are safe from potential cyberattacks and security breaches.

You can delete your backed-up messages and free up Hotmail account space.

Prevents unexpected data loss in unfortunate situations.

How to export your Hotmail emails on the web

You can use the Outlook.com web client to save your Hotmail emails on the computer. Go through the steps below.

Visit Outlook on the web and sign in with your Hotmail account details. Click the Settings gear in the upper-right corner. Open General and select Privacy and data. Select Export mailbox.

Based on your Hotmail inbox size, the export process may take up to four days to complete. Once your copy is ready, you’ll receive an email with a link to download the messages from your mailbox.

Export your Hotmail emails using Outlook desktop

If you added your Hotmail account to the Outlook desktop app, you can use it to export your emails. Let’s check it in action.

Launch Outlook on Windows. Click File in the upper-right corner. Select Open & Export from the sidebar. Click Import/Export. Click Export to a file. Select Next. Select Outlook Data File (.pst) and click Next. Expand your Hotmail inbox. You can also check and include your subfolders. Outlook desktop lets you filter and back up selected Hotmail messages that meet the set conditions. You can export messages from a specific sender or messages with particular words. You can also select a timeframe to export selected messages only. Click Browse and select a folder on your PC to export messages. Click Finish. Outlook asks for a backup password. Select OK.

Make sure to remember the password, as you need to use it during the file import process. You can go with one of the top password managers to save your private information securely.

Back up your Hotmail emails using the Mail app on Windows

Microsoft also offers a touch-friendly Mail app on Windows. You can use it to save individual Hotmail messages on your PC. The app saves the emails in .eml format. You can read such emails using one of the installed email clients on your PC or Mac.

Microsoft has announced it will retire the Mail app on Windows. The software giant aims to replace it with a new web-based Outlook client. Act quickly if you want to back up your Hotmail using Mail. Let’s first add Hotmail to Mail and export your messages quickly.

Launch the Mail app on Windows. Select Settings at the bottom. Select Manage accounts and click Add account. Select Outlook.com at the top. Enter your Hotmail email address and password to complete the setup. After the Mail app syncs your Hotmail account, select an email you want to export. Click the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner. Select Save as. Save your Hotmail email to a relevant folder on your PC. Repeat the same for all your Hotmail emails and save them to your PC.

You can’t select several emails and export them at once using the Mail app. It’s a time-consuming process, especially when you have hundreds of email messages to export from your Hotmail inbox.

Use third-party apps to back up Hotmail emails

If you don’t want to use the Microsoft Outlook web or desktop apps to export Hotmail messages, use a third-party solution. The web is packed with apps like SysTools Hotmail Backup tool to complete the export process quickly. These apps offer several features, like exporting emails in different formats, support for other email providers, email filtering, automatic backup, and more.

Before you purchase one of the software solutions, make sure to get one with a money-back guarantee. That way, you can claim a refund if things don’t work as expected.

Keep your important Hotmail emails safe

Apart from Hotmail, Yahoo is another email provider that’s shrinking in popularity these days. If you have a Yahoo inbox, check our dedicated guide to export your old Yahoo emails to a different account.