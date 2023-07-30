Deals: Get Apple's 11-Inch iPad Pro for $729 on Amazon ($70 Off) – MacRumors









Apple’s 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro has dropped to $729.00 on Amazon today, down from $799.00. This sale is only available in Space Gray, and Amazon has stock ready to deliver as soon as January 6.

Compared to past sales, this is a second-best price on the 11-inch iPad Pro. We haven’t seen all-time low prices since around Black Friday, so this is a solid discount on the tablet as we head into the new year.

