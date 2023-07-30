The 10 Best Movies Added To Netflix In July 2023 – Forbes









In an ever-evolving digital landscape, a monthly curation of cinematic delights can guide the discerning viewer through the labyrinth of choices. Welcome to the first in a series of articles spotlighting the most notable additions to Netflix’s NFLX robust movie lineup this month. My focus is not on promotion but on providing an authentic, in-depth review of each title to enrich your viewing experience. This July, Netflix has curated an eclectic mix of films that span multiple genres, delivering something for everyone.

From timeless classics and blockbuster favorites to quirky independent films, these ten selections offer a variety of narratives to pique your interest, move your heart, or simply entertain. In the first section, you’ll find those ten films. And at the end of the article, you can find a full list of every new movie that’s been added to Netflix so far in July.

In Bridesmaids, director Paul Feig and a comedy powerhouse of a cast redefine the wedding film genre. This riotous, touching narrative delivers side-splitting laughter and raw emotion in equal measure. At its heart is Annie (Kristen Wiig), a struggling baker whose life is falling apart when her best friend, Lillian (Maya Rudolph), asks her to be her maid of honor. As the big day approaches, Annie confronts high-strung bridesmaids, an over-the-top bridal shower, and her own internal demons. This uproarious comedy unfolds with wit, warmth, and surprising insights into the complexities of female friendship.

In The Huntsman: Winter’s War, a spectacular sequel/prequel to “Snow White and the Huntsman”, viewers are swept away in a whirlwind of spellbinding visuals, engaging storytelling, and compelling performances from Chris Hemsworth, Charlize Theron, Jessica Chastain, and Emily Blunt. The movie delves deeper into the backstories of Eric (Hemsworth) and Ravenna (Theron), weaving a tale of sibling rivalry, lost love, and battles fought in icy landscapes. Spectacular visual effects and elaborate costume design make this a richly imagined fantasy world worth exploring.

Note: the movie’s sister film, Snow White & the Huntsman, is also available on Netflix.

Joe Wright’s Pride & Prejudice offers a lush, evocative rendition of Jane Austen’s timeless classic. Kiera Knightley shines as the quick-witted, fiercely independent Elizabeth Bennet, a young woman navigating societal pressures and complicated feelings for the aloof Mr. Darcy (Matthew Macfadyen). This sweeping romantic drama unfolds against a backdrop of stunning English landscapes and stately mansions, capturing the elegance and tension of Regency-era life. It’s a riveting exploration of class, familial obligations, and the enduring power of love.

The Karate Kid is a beloved underdog story that continues to inspire generations. Directed by John G. Avildsen, this enduring classic follows the journey of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), a teenager who learns to stand up to his bullies with the help of a wise and patient mentor, Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita). Their bond transcends the student-teacher dynamic, offering poignant lessons about honor, resilience, and the spirit of karate. With emotionally charged scenes and iconic martial arts sequences, this movie serves as a rousing testament to the triumph of the human spirit.

Note: the entire Karate Kid trilogy is available on Netflix.

Jonathan Levine’s Warm Bodies breathes new life into the zombie genre, blending horror, romance, and comedy to create an unforgettable cinematic experience. The film revolves around R (Nicholas Hoult), a zombie who forms an unlikely relationship with a human survivor, Julie (Teresa Palmer). Their unique bond challenges the norms of their divided societies, setting the stage for an unconventional, heartwarming love story. With its clever humor, compelling characters, and innovative twist on zombie lore, this film invites viewers to look at the post-apocalyptic world through a different lens.

Jumanji, directed by Joe Johnston, offers a thrilling adventure that bridges the divide between reality and fantasy. When siblings Peter (Bradley Pierce) and Judy (Kirsten Dunst) discover a mystical board game, they unwittingly release a wild universe into their quiet suburb. Joined by the trapped Alan Parrish (Robin Williams), they must complete the game to restore order. Packed with fantastical peril, clever humor, and heartfelt moments, this timeless tale continues to captivate audiences with its enduring message about bravery, friendship, and the power of unity.

Kick-Ass, directed by Matthew Vaughn, breaks the traditional mold of superhero films with its audacious blend of irreverent humor, brutal realism, and exhilarating action. The film centers on Dave Lizewski (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), an average teenager who, inspired by comic books, decides to become a real-life superhero. Chloë Grace Moretz delivers a memorable performance as Hit-Girl, a young but skilled vigilante. With its unique characters, smart social commentary, and pulse-pounding fight scenes, Kick-Ass provides a refreshing, edgy alternative to conventional superhero narratives.

Noah Baumbach’s The Squid and the Whale offers a deeply moving, semi-autobiographical exploration of family dynamics and divorce. Set in 1980s Brooklyn, the film chronicles the tumultuous period following the separation of Bernard (Jeff Daniels) and Joan Berkman (Laura Linney). Caught in the crossfire are their two sons: the pretentious Walt (Jesse Eisenberg) and the impressionable Frank (Owen Kline). With its intimate direction, sharp dialogue, and remarkable performances, this film paints a raw, compelling portrait of a family in transition.

Rush Hour combines the best of East and West in a high-octane action-comedy that pairs Jackie Chan’s amazing martial arts skills with Chris Tucker’s quick wit. In this Brett Ratner-directed film, Chan and Tucker are a mismatched pair of law enforcers tackling an international kidnapping case. With the energetic chemistry between the leads, explosive fight scenes, and a plethora of laugh-out-loud moments, Rush Hour remains an entertaining, culturally bridging ride.

Note: the entire Rush Hour trilogy is available on Netflix.

John Hughes’ Uncle Buck is a heartwarming, humorous film that perfectly showcases the late John Candy’s comedic talent. Candy plays Buck Russell, an irresponsible bachelor called upon to care for his brother’s children during a family crisis. Despite his unconventional methods and initial mishaps, Buck eventually wins over his skeptical niece and nephews with his genuine care and unconventional wisdom. With its blend of humor, sentimentality, and relatable characters, Uncle Buck is a delightful comedy that emphasizes the importance of family and unexpected acts of love.

