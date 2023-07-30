Android Auto: 15 essential apps every driver and passenger needs

Nothing is more useful on a road trip than Android Auto. It can get you from point A to point B while jamming to your favorite playlists and avoiding obstacles like speed traps and accidents, all from the embedded display in your dashboard. Android Auto is a lot like CarPlay on the iPhone. However, unlike Apple’s service, Google’s platform has a range of third-party apps worth checking out.





What you’ll need to get on the road

Google’s various automotive platforms are easy to mix up. Most modern cars support Android Auto, though vehicles running directly on Android Automotive — a dedicated operating system — will likely continue growing in popularity in the coming years as companies like GM commit to using it exclusively. Android Auto uses your car’s infotainment system to display mobile apps that make your commute easier, safer, and more enjoyable.

Android Auto’s UI should feel second nature to Android users. Connect your Android device to your vehicle’s charging port with a sturdy USB cable and follow the directions on your car’s display. Alternatively, you can use a wireless adapter like AAWireless to avoid wires. Once Android Auto is up and running, you can answer phone calls, ask for turn-by-turn directions, and listen to incoming messages using the shortcuts on your steering wheel or by tapping the microphone on your in-dash display.

Although Google announced wireless Android Auto in 2018, the number of cars that are compatible without relying on an adapter is limited. Check our Wireless Android Auto guide if you’re shopping for a car that has this feature.







1 Google Maps

There’s no denying that the most-used app for Android Auto is Google Maps. It’s one of the most accurate navigation apps for providing turn-by-turn directions. Press the voice button on your steering wheel, say an address, city, or business name, and your car display shows the relevant details. There’s no need for a subscription, and it’s constantly updated.

Google has ensured the service isn’t just great at simple navigation. The map is reactive to the ambient light around you, meaning light and dark themes are offered and switch automatically based on your vehicle’s sensors. Meanwhile, the ability to detect and report speed traps or accidents helps make the road safer for both you and other drivers. Google Maps is an obvious choice for in-car navigation. While Waze has also earned a spot on this list, there’s a reason Google Maps holds dominance over the market.

2 Facebook Messenger

For all its issues as a social network, Facebook Messenger remains one of the most popular messaging services on the planet. You can send messages through voice commands and listen to replies read aloud while keeping your eyes on the road. If your friends migrated to Messenger, you don’t need to rely on basic SMS messages to reach out while commuting. The Messenger app, which remains an Android Auto exclusive not found on CarPlay, is a must-have app.

3 Scanner Radio – Police Scanner

Listening to police scanners at home might not be for everyone. Still, listening while driving can help you avoid accidents, especially in unfamiliar terrain. Rather than relying on users on Waze or Google Maps to report issues on the road, listen to the city’s emergency scanners to look out for anything clogging the roadways.

Listening to emergency scanners is beneficial for those who spend their days working on the road, even if you’re not on the hunt for delays directly from the source. Listening to a local scanner while driving can also keep you up to date with emergencies. It might not replace your usual playlists or podcasts, nor is it meant to, but it’s something you’ll want to keep on your smartphone. You’ll be happy you did.

4 Spotify: Music and Podcasts

Spotify is a no-brainer if you’re looking for a single app that can play your favorite songs and podcasts. Its library of artists and shows is enormous, with a few podcasts that can only be found on the service. Pair this with Google’s voice commands, and you’ll be jamming to some tunes hands-free while driving. Spotify has even worked to expand to audiobooks, perfect for longer solo road trips.

The real highlight of Spotify is its starting price. As long as you can deal with some ads, you don’t need to pay for a premium subscription. All told, there’s a reason Spotify remains one of the best streaming services, and it works great with Android Auto.

5 Telegram

Much like Facebook Messenger, if you use Telegram to communicate with your friends and family, its Android Auto UI is a lifesaver. Sending messages is fast, everything is encrypted, all content is synced account-wide (so you can pick up where you left off when moving between devices), and you can delete your messages anytime. Plus, the app is constantly updated with new features.

There’s a lot to like here, and since Telegram works well with Android Auto and Google Assistant, you can go hands-free while driving. If Telegram is your communication app of choice, you probably have it installed. Just make sure to use it when you need to text.

6 Audible: Audio Entertainment

​​ This one is for all of you audiobook fanatics. Commuting is a great time to listen to an audiobook, and thanks to Audible’s Android Auto support, you can launch into a new read directly from Android Auto’s UI.

Amazon owns Audible, so the audiobook selection is virtually endless. You can even purchase audiobooks packaged with your e-books on the Amazon store, which is a great way to save on Kindle and Audible purchases. Best of all, Audible offers convenient features that make it easy to pick up where you left off and replay something you missed while distracted. It’s a great choice for on-the-go listening.

7 Fuelio: gas log & gas prices

Plenty of Android Auto’s best apps are already on your phone, such as Google Maps and Telegram. Fuelio is designed first and foremost for driving. Fuelio collects gas station data from online sources to find the cheapest gas stations near you, allowing you to fill up for less whether you’re in your neighborhood or halfway around the country. It also allows you to track and store your gas data so that you can better understand your mileage, driving habits, and how much you pay at the pump over time.

It’s not a perfect tool. The lack of social integration from within the Auto UI means you can’t share gas prices with others if Fuelio can’t access them from Google, the way apps like Gas Buddy can manage (you can, however, add them on the smartphone app). But even if it’s not an app you open every day, you’ll be happy you have it when you want to maximize your wallet at the pump.

8 Waze Navigation & Live Traffic

Although most of us opt to use Google’s other navigation app, Waze is an excellent service in its own right. Its best feature is the ability to crowdsource information, so anyone can report accidents or other delays on the road that the rest of us can see with minute-to-minute information. It’s a suite of tools that allows drivers to choose efficient routes. It’s brilliant, which is why Google bought the service.

But despite a lack of offline support, Waze offers accurate real-time traffic, thanks to the work of its users. Plus, Waze integrates well with Android Auto, with support for voice responses.

9 Pocket Casts – Podcast Player

Several streaming services offer podcast support, like Spotify and Audible, but Pocket Casts is a mainstay if you’re looking for a dedicated podcast app. Thanks to an intuitive UI and queuing feature that makes it easy to set up a list to listen to podcasts, Pocket Casts is perfect for long drives while keeping your hands free.

The app plugs into Android Auto just fine, all while syncing with Assistant, ensuring your hands remain free even if you wish to change what you previously set up. So, if you’re a podcast addict (hey, that’s a different app!) who requires control over your library for your commutes, Pocket Casts is a great place to start.

10 TomTom GO Navigation

TomTom has been in the satellite navigation game since 2004, so it makes sense that the company offers a handful of apps on Android, and TomTom GO Navigation is the big boy of the group. You can trial this navigation software for 30 days, fully featured. If you like what you see, you can subscribe monthly for $5, go with six months for $16, or grab a year’s worth of directions for $25.

Offline maps, along with lane guidance, real-time traffic alerts, and turn-by-turn navigation, are supported. There’s also a free option called TomTom AmiGO for those who are unwilling to pay for directions. Still, if you’re looking for TomTom’s full navigation feature set, TomTom GO Navigation is the version you should try if you require robust map software that works offline.

11 Poweramp Music Player

There are tons of music streaming apps, but local music players are a rarer breed. At the top of that list is Poweramp. It’s offered Android Auto support since 2019, and thanks to its clear design and awesome EQ, it’s a long-time favorite. It also plays almost any format you throw at it, including FLACs, which makes it an excellent player for audiophiles with killer sound systems jammed in their vehicles.

You won’t worry about compression degrading your favorite tunes, ensuring you get the best experience possible for your FLAC collection with an excellent 10+ band graphical equalizer built-in. You can try the full app for free for 15 days, and if you like what you see, there’s a full version unlock on the Google Play Store for $5.49.

12 TuneIn Radio: News, Radio & FM

This may sound like a wild idea, but have you considered playing the radio through Android Auto? TuneIn Radio is an all-in-one radio app. It offers more than 100,000 radio stations from across AM, FM, and the internet. This includes news stations, as well as popular podcasts and live sports.

The app offers Android Auto support, and with all these stations available, you can listen to all sorts of offerings while driving. The selection of stations is better than what’s built into most car radios, so it’s not such a crazy idea if you enjoy cruising to music from around the world.

13 Podcast Addict: Podcast player

Pocket Casts might be a great option for podcast addicts, but only one app uses the phrase in its name. If you’re looking for something that works great with Android Auto and is also customizable, Podcast Addict is an excellent alternative to our previous pick.

You get an AA-specific UI for easy navigation, and you can customize the placement of the screen’s buttons to ensure they are where you need them to build your muscle memory to keep your eye on the road. You also get access to tons of popular podcasts. Keep in mind that the app contains ads that can be removed through a subscription.

14 Player for Rainwave

If you’re looking for something different when listening to the radio while driving, Player for Rainwave might be the ticket. This audio streaming app is centered around video game music, with Android Auto support built-in for hands-free access while driving. It’s a free service backed by user contributions, so it doesn’t offer the wide-ranging library you’ll find with more prominent players in the streaming game. However, updates are abundant, and bugs are squashed quickly.

An entire app dedicated to video game music might not appeal to everyone. Still, for those who enjoy chiptunes, especially while on the go, Player for Rainwave is an excellent indie release that fills this niche admirably. Best of all, you can rate songs and favorite the finest tunes, customizing your experience so that you can hit the road with no muss and no fuss.

15 WhatsApp Messenger

We highlighted a couple of communication apps you’ll need for your drive, but this list isn’t complete without WhatsApp. While it’s certainly more popular outside the United States, WhatsApp is a service you’ll need no matter where you live. You may have a few friends or family members who insist on texting you through Facebook’s other messaging service, and by keeping this on your phone, you can answer hands-free while driving to your next destination.

Stay entertained and connected no matter where you’re headed

While this list is only a small selection of apps you’ll need for your drive, Android Auto support is sporadic in apps. Check to see if the software you use every day includes support for it. At the same time, don’t get too distracted by your car’s display while driving. After all, you’re responsible for your safety and the safety of everyone on the road around you. Drive safe!