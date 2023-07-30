Ethereum Price Prediction – ETH Price Is Set to Explode in 2023 … – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight
Even despite some smaller downturns during these past few days, Ethereum manages to hold the $1,500 barrier and resist any larger drops.
January has been a phenomenal month, with the leading altcoin recording over 45% increases and finally seeing long overdue surges.
But what’s also interesting is that there’s been a lot of whale activity in the past month, with “sharks” increasingly accumulating ETH coins.
All of this indicates a profitable 2023 for Ethereum, however, a lot of experts seem to think that presale cryptos like Meta Masters Guild (MEMAG), Fight Out (FGHT), RobotEra (TARO), and C+Charge (CCHG) will outperform it.
Let’s check out the details.
After Ethereum’s long-expected Merge on September 15th, the crypto community was certain that we’d see some solid increases. But, that scenario didn’t pan out as planned.
The bear market was too severe and any potential upturns were delayed. The founder of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin, wasn’t very surprised with this outcome and stated that the most important thing is that they set the foundation for more technical changes and greater adoption.
The last time Ethereum reached $2,000 was May 2022, but considering the recent surges and current state of things, we could see ETH at this target again somewhere in mid-2023.
Here’s a table that sums up some of the most common predictions at the moment:
Quarter
Price
Q1 2023
$1,848
Q2 2023
$2,127
Q3 2023
$2493
Q4 2023
$3,964
The beginning of April is also expected to be bullish since the Shanghai upgrade should take place by then, further advancing the network’s robust DApp technology.
As you can see in the table, many experts and industry analysts believe that Ethereum will come close to the $4,000 mark by the end of 2023 (maybe even surpass it).
However, that would still be around 2-3x profit, which means you should only put money in it as a long-term investment.
If you’re looking for quicker gains, here are the projects you should focus on.
Gaming guilds are on the rise and Meta Masters Guild could easily end up as the leader of this industry once it hits the market.
The team is building the first-ever mobile-based Web3 guild that will incorporate several different games and battle player boredom in the long run.
So far, we’ve seen teasers for three games – Meta Kart Racers, Raid NFTs, and Meta Masters World.
Media outlets are praising this new gaming concept and a lot of seasoned investors believe the project can easily bring 30-50x profits in the following period.
Fight Out is a Move-to-Earn (M2E) crypto platform that combines NFT avatars, advanced blockchain tech, and Web3 elements in one robust platform.
As the new leader of the M2E space, there are a ton of professional trainers that partnered up with the platform to provide personalized fitness regimes to users.
Each user will get a soulbound NFT avatar that will mirror their progress and show them how close they are to reach their fitness goals.
And with the plan to launch a real-world gym chain in Q4 2023, the price of FGHT tokens could explode this year and bring enormous profits to early investors.
If you want to be among this early investor group, now is the best time to join the presale.
RobotEra (TARO) is a Metaverse-based P2E crypto game that’s set to hit the market in the upcoming weeks, and gamers can’t wait!
There are a lot of things to be excited about – the apocalyptic digital world, robot NFTs, land trading, player networking, and much more.
In fact, aside from being extremely fun, this game is looking to provide several ways that players can make money. This ranges from completing tasks to selling NFTs and trading parcels.
TARO is currently still in its early presale phase and if you want to get the most out of it, you better join soon!
C+Charge (CCHG) is a P2P payment crypto platform that’s looking to help out EV drivers by providing them with a bunch of unique perks.
As the greenest cryptocurrency this year, C+Charge aims to also democratize the carbon credit market that’s been controlled by large corporations for far too long.
The platform will have its own mobile app, through which EV drivers will find the nearest charging stations that will reward them with carbon credits and CCHG tokens.
Last and certainly not least, investors should also consider stocking up on more Bitcoins as the market continues its recovery.
From what we’ve seen so far, Ethereum rarely goes through major bullish runs without being accompanied by the leading crypto in the world.
So, if bullish runs were to take place in the following months, it’s worth having a solid amount of BTC in your portfolio as well.
There are a lot of things we can expect from Ethereum in these next couple of months, with the main highlight being the Shanghai upgrade.
It seems that cryptocurrencies will bounce back to their feet this year and if that’s the case, Ethereum will definitely be there to capitalize on the momentum.
However, if you want larger gains in a shorter time frame, experts suggest you should take a look at MEMAG, FGHT, TARO, and CCHG.
Due to their incredible features and unique concepts, many are calling them “ticking profit bombs”.
