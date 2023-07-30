Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods Pro 2 – MacRumors









Apple today debuted a new firmware update for the second-generation AirPods Pro, marking the second update that the earbuds have received since their fall launch.



The existing 5A377 firmware has been updated to version 5B58.

There is no word on what features might be included in the refreshed firmware, so we don’t know what’s new. Apple also does not provide instructions on how to upgrade AirPods software, but firmware is generally installed over-the-air while the ‌‌AirPods‌‌ are connected to an iOS device. Putting the ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌ in the case, connecting the ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌ to a power source, and then pairing the ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌ to an iOS device or Mac should force the update.

You can check your ‌‌‌AirPods‌‌ or ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌AirPods Pro‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ firmware by following these steps:

If we learn about any features in the firmware update, we’ll update this article with details, but the software likely offers only minor bug fixes.

