Amazon Prime Day 2022 Fire tablet and Kindle deals — Hurry and … – Laptop Mag

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.
Amazon Prime Day Fire tablets and Kindle deals are almost over
Prime Day 2022 Fire tablet and Kindle deals at Amazon slash up to 50% off its already affordable slates. Now is the best time to snag one of Amazon’s budget-friendly tablets for a fraction of the price.
For example, the Amazon Fire HD 8 is just $44.99, which is its lowest price ever. Normally it costs $89.99, so that’s $40 in savings. Amazon’s Kindle Fire HD 8 is one of the most affordable tablets for the money. It features an 8-inch, 1280 x 800-pixel touchscreen, 2-GHz quad-core CPU, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage.
In our Amazon Fire HD 8 review, we like its fun Alexa features and USB Type-C charging. We also like its impressive battery life which endured 13 hours and 49 minutes during testing.
If you’re looking for a lightweight tablet to stream movies, shows, music, and read on, the Fire HD 8 is a wise choice.
Looking for sometime else? Browse our best Prime Day tablet deals for more options. Visit our Prime Day 2022 hub for the best discounts on mobile tech and more.
Amazon Fire HD 8: was $89 now $44 @ Amazon
The Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet is 50% off at Amazon right now. It’s 30% faster than its predecessor and supports wireless charging. It features an 8-inch (1280 x 800) display, 2.0-GHz quad-core CPU, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of expandable storage.
Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus: was $179 now $104 @ Amazon
Save $75 on the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus for a limited time. It’s everything from the Fire HD 10 with the welcome inclusion of a gorgeous soft-touch plastic design, twice the RAM and wireless charging.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet: was $139 now $69 @ Amazon
Save $70 off the Fire HD 8 Kids tablet this week. It packs all the power of the Fire HD 8 with a kid-proof design, including a rigid case and Amazon’s amazing child-friendly support and modes with plenty of parental controls. If you’re looking for a cheap kid’s tablet, this is the best Black Friday deal you can get.
Amazon Fire 8 Pro Kids Edition: was $139 now $69 @ Amazon
Prime members save $70 on the Fire 8 Kids Pro tablet today. If you’re in need of an inexpensive tablet for your kids to have fun with, this 8-inch tablet is worth it. With the ability to browse the web, play games, and use all kind of apps, there entertainment value for children is unending. This tablet is suitable for ages 6+.
Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition: was $199 now $119 @ Amazon
The Fire HD 10 Kids tablet packs everything we love about the standard Fire HD 10 into a durable kid-proof case. It also comes with Amazon’s worry-free 2-free warranty. Save $80 on this 10-inch kids tablet.
Amazon Fire HD 8: was $89 now $44 @ Amazon
Now $45, the Fire HD 8 is at its lowest price ever. Designed to be your ultimate portable entertainment screen, the Fire HD8 features a gorgeously vivid display, a beefy 2.0 GHz quad-core processor, support for all your favorite streaming apps and all-day battery life. Grab it now for its best price yet.
Amazon Prime Membership: $14/mo. or $139 year
Amazon typically offers early access and exclusive Prime Day deals for Prime membership holders only. However, if you’re not a Prime member, Amazon offers a no-risk free 30-day Prime membership trial so you can try it out before you commit.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus: was $109 now $64 @ Amazon
One of the best Fire HD Black Friday deals takes $55 off the Amazon HD 8 Plus. It has all the same specs as the new Fire HD 8 except that it packs 3GB of RAM.
Amazon Fire HD 10: was $149 now $74 @ Amazon
At $75 off, the Amazon’s Fire HD 10 tablet is at its lowest price yet. Beef up that screen size to 10 inches and you can get the impressive Fire HD 10, which features a powerful octa-core CPU, lengthy 12-hour battery life and, of course, a vivid 1080p display with plenty of real estate for not just content consumption, but for getting stuff done.
Amazon Fire HD 10, 32GB, w/ keyboard: was $269 now $144 @ Amazon
If you want to make your Fire HD 10 tablet tablet feel a little more like a laptop, you can snag this model for just $125 off. Enjoy a full 1080p 10-inch display, 3GB RAM and 32GB storage at a reasonable price.
Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus: was $179 now $104 @ Amazon
This Amazon Prime Day deal knocks $75 off the Fire HD 10 Plus. It’s everything from the Fire HD 10 with the welcome inclusion of a gorgeous soft-touch plastic design, twice the RAM and wireless charging.
Amazon Kindle Essentials Bundle: was $139 now $72 @ Amazon
Prime members can save nearly 50% on the Amazon Kindle Essentials bundle starting from $72.97. The starter bundle includes: an Amazon Kindle eReader, Amazon Printed Cover-Library, and Power Adapter. The Kindle has features a 167 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight. It has an adjustable front light for comfortable reading in any environment. Plus, you can highlight passages, look up definitions, translate words, and adjust text size—without ever leaving the page.
Amazon Kindle Kids eReader: was $109 now $49 @ Amazon
This Prime Exclusive deal takes $60 off the Kindle Kids e-reader. Designed with children in mind, Kindle Kids is built sturdier than other Kindles and includes a protective cover. Get one free year of Amazon Kids+ with purchase to let your little ones explore thousands of popular age-appropriate books.
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was $139 now $94 @ Amazon
Now $45 off, the Kindle Paperwhite is the best e-reader to buy, It’s water-resistant, features a 6-inch, anti-glare flush-to-screen display, 5 LED front lights, and 8GB of storage. It includes a free 3-month Kindle Unlimited subscription for access to more than a million eBooks (valued at $30).
Kindle Oasis (with ads): was $249 now $174 @ Amazon
Widely considered the best premium e-reader, the Kindle Oasis has a 7-inch Paperwhite display with a 300 ppi. It has an adjustable warm light so you can filter out blue light to save your eyes. The thin, ergonomic design with physical turn page buttons makes it a pleasure to use and IPX8 waterproof means you can read in the tub or poolside without a worry. This deal is for the 8GB model, but if you have a massive digital library the 32GB matches the 30% discount at $195.
Kindle Oasis (without ads): was $269 now $189 @ Amazon
Widely considered the best premium e-reader, the Kindle Oasis has a 7-inch Paperwhite display with a 300 ppi. It has an adjustable warm light so you can filter out blue light to save your eyes. The thin, ergonomic design with physical turn page buttons makes it a pleasure to use and IPX8 waterproof means you can read in the tub or poolside without a worry. This deal is for the 8GB model, but if you have a massive digital library the 32GB matches the 30% discount at $209.
Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle: was $350 now $221 @ Amazon
This Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle comes with an Amazon Leather Cover that perfectly fits to the screen and protects the front of your display. It also comes with, along with a natural leather cover that will protect the front of your display. It also comes with a power adapter to charge the Kindle.
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she’s not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.
Going back to school? Here are 17+ deals I recommend
Best Buy back to school sale 2023: Shop member exclusive deals
I’ve spent 72 hours with the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and it’s a bigger upgrade than you realize
By Momo Tabari
By Kimberly Gedeon
By Rael Hornby
By Hilda Scott
By Jason England
By Jason England
By Hilda Scott
By Sean Riley
By Rami Tabari
By Rami Tabari
By Rami Tabari
Laptop Mag is part of Future US Inc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future US, Inc. Full 7th Floor, 130 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036.
Home Latest News Amazon Prime Day 2022 Fire tablet and Kindle deals — Hurry and...