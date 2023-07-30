Best Apple Watch deal: Save up to $129 on multiple Series 7 models – Mashable









Save up to 30%: As of Sept. 13, a handful of Apple Watch Series 7 models are seeing discounts at Amazon. The savings range between $99 and $149 off.

Like clockwork, several Apple Watch Series 7 models have gone on sale at Amazon as pre-orders officially open for the Apple Watch Series 8. If you can live without an upgraded power chip and a few new health features (detailed below), you can be the proud new owner of the still-great Series 7 for as low as $300. If you prefer GPS + Cellular, one model just hit $400 — the cheapest it’s ever been on Amazon.

The biggest differences between the Series 7 and 8 are the chip that runs it (S7 versus the S8, though no major speed upgrades are making headlines), a new low-power mode that stretches battery life past 18 hours, and a few new health and safety-related features. These included a body temperature sensor, crash detection, and fertility tracking .

The now second-newest Apple Watch still has some bragging rights. Cosmetically, it’s bigger and curvier than the Series 6, but more durable. (It also features fall detection.) Its USB-C charging design allows it to charge more than 30 percent faster than its predecessor as well.

Leah Stodart is a Senior Shopping Reporter at Mashable. She covers shopping trends, gift ideas, and products that make life easier, specializing in vacuums, TVs, and sustainable swaps. She graduated from Penn State University in 2016 and is watching horror movies or “The Office” when she’s not shopping online herself. You can follow her on Twitter at @notleah.

