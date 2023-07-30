iOS 17 or iOS 16.5? Apple continues to rigmarole – Gizchina.com









After the iOS 16 and its series of updates, the next major iOS update should be the iOS 17. However, it appears that Apple is still beating about the bush with the iOS 16. According to reports, there are more pieces of evidence that Apple is now testing the iOS 16.5 system internally. The iOS 16.5 may be one of the last major updates before Apple announces iOS 17 at WWDC23 in June. It’s unclear what features will be introduced in iOS 16.5. However, the wait continues for some previously announced features, including Apple Card savings accounts, Apple Music Classical apps, and iMessage contact key authentication security options. Apple Pay Later is also coming soon but is expected to be enabled via a server-side update.

For iOS 17, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said recently that he hasn’t heard of “anything in particular game-changing” planned for the iPhone. This means that the update will likely not come with many changes. However, this does not mean that it will launch any time soon. iOS 17 will introduce Apple’s next-generation CarPlay. It will offer deeper integration with vehicle features such as A/C and FM radio, support for multiple displays on the dashboard, increase personalization, and more. Apple says the first cars equipped with next-generation CarPlay will be released by the end of 2023. The brands include Acura, Audi, Ford, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Porsche, Volvo, and more.

iOS 17 is also expected to launch alternative app stores in Europe, as required by the Digital Market Act. Gurman previously said the change would be implemented as part of the iOS 17 update in mid-2024. Meanwhile, Apple has made the first iOS 16.4 beta available to developers and public testers. The update includes a bunch of new emojis, support for web push notifications, podcast app improvements, and more. Apple WWDC is usually held in early June. At the week-long developer conference, Apple will also release macOS 14, watchOS 10, tvOS 17, and possibly realityOS/xrOS for Apple’s AR/VR headsets this year.

Apple will formally release its most recent operating system, iOS 17, in a few months. The system is currently receiving a lot of attention from the company. However, there have been some bad reports about the iOS 17 OS. The iOS 17 operating system will reportedly see more improvements from Apple this year. This is due to the fact that xrOS, the operating system designed to work with AR/VR devices, will take precedence over normal iOS development this year.



For many years, Apple has been developing its AR/VR device and the xrOS operating system that runs on it. According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, Apple engineers are already giving less heed to other operating systems since the headset is scheduled to debut in 2023. The forthcoming iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 upgrades are also included in this.

There may be “fewer significant changes than initially intended” for iOS 17, also known as Dawn. This is so that Apple’s future devices can devote more attention to xrOS. Mark Gurman also thinks macOS 14, also known as Sunburst, adopts a similar strategy.

Both iOS 14, which was released in 2020, and iOS 16, which was released in June of last year, were major upgrades that added new features to standard apps like Maps and Safari, a revamped lock screen, and redesigned widgets to the iPhone home screen.



According to reports, the upcoming iOS 17 will enable a variety of features. For instance, future iPhone versions will use USB Type-C ports exclusively for charging. Only two versions will, however, enable USB 3.2 speeds. These iPhones could be Pro and Pro Max models. Also, performance issues with other versions may exist. As a result, you must check for any problems while using a USB connection to charge them. There will be major changes to the Home app as well. In the end, the coming iPhone 15 Pro Max will come with even more amazing features. The phone will, for instance, have more advanced picture analysis.

