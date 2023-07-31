How to watch Hulu on Mac – AppleInsider









Copyright © 2023, Quiller Media, Inc.

Contact Us | Privacy Policy

Hulu is one of many options when picking a streaming service and the primary way to access content owned by networks like Fox and Disney — here’s how you can stream Hulu on your Mac.

Launched in 2007, Hulu is a major player when it comes to streaming platforms. It offers a wide range of content and can be bundled with other services, like Disney+ and ESPN+, making it an attractive option for streaming.

Hulu boasts several major content libraries, including those of 20th Century Studios, Searchline Pictures, ABC, Freeform, A&E, and FX Network. It also features its own Hulu original programming.

Streaming Hulu is also easy to do and only requires a few minutes to set up.

How much is Hulu?

Before streaming Hulu, you’ll need to snag a subscription.

Like most streaming services, Hulu has multiple tiers that users can choose from. Hulu’s current subscription plans include the following:

Hulu (Ad Supported): $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year

Hulu (No Ads): $14.99 per month

Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (With Ads) and ESPN+ (With Ads): $69.99 per month

Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (No Ads) and ESPN+ (With Ads): $75.99 per month

Additionally, if eligible, students can subscribe to the basic ad-supported Hulu plan for $1.99 per month.

How to watch Hulu on macOS

To watch Hulu on your Mac, you have a couple options. You can easily do it via your browser of choice. Hulu supports all major browsers, but we recommend using Safari.

Open your browser Visit Hulu’s site In the upper right corner, click Log In Once logged in, browse for the show you’d like to watch

At this time, Hulu does not have a dedicated macOS app. However, if you wish to use an app, there’s a third party app available called Clicker that can be downloaded and used to watch Hulu.

Launched in 2007, Hulu is a major player when it comes to streaming platforms. It offers a wide range of content and can be bundled with other services, like Disney+ and ESPN+, making it an attractive option for streaming.

Hulu boasts several major content libraries, including those of 20th Century Studios, Searchline Pictures, ABC, Freeform, A&E, and FX Network. It also features its own Hulu original programming.

Streaming Hulu is also easy to do and only requires a few minutes to set up.

Before streaming Hulu, you’ll need to snag a subscription.

Like most streaming services, Hulu has multiple tiers that users can choose from. Hulu’s current subscription plans include the following:

Additionally, if eligible, students can subscribe to the basic ad-supported Hulu plan for $1.99 per month.

To watch Hulu on your Mac, you have a couple options. You can easily do it via your browser of choice. Hulu supports all major browsers, but we recommend using Safari.

At this time, Hulu does not have a dedicated macOS app. However, if you wish to use an app, there’s a third party app available called Clicker that can be downloaded and used to watch Hulu.

Amber worked at MacNN and Electronista from 2015 until 2017, reviewing software, apps, games, and tech accessories. In 2019, she signed up with AppleInsider, where she covers all things Apple, with a focus on tech rev…

A number of macOS users are finding the fourth developer beta of macOS Sonoma to be unusable, with boot loops and failures to install occurring for some trying out the in-development operating system.

Apple's Reminders app has a variety of useful features, and is a good way to save time and be more effective with the tool is making Templates. Here's how to setup, edit, and share them in iOS 16 and iOS 17.

Apple has made available its fourth developer beta for macOS 14 Sonoma, which can be downloaded to Macs and tested out by users enrolled in the program.

After months of rumors, Beats officially announced the new Studio Pro over-ear headphones with a design reminiscent of the Studio 3, and a lot has changed in five years. Here's how the two models' specs, batteries, and more, compare.

Apple has released the Beats Studio Pro headphones with Active Noise Cancellation and other features. Here's how they compare to the AirPods Max, which hasn't been updated since 2020.

While Apple's iPad dominates the tablet space, there are several other options available that can handle writing, reading, and light productivity. Here's how the popular iPad Air 5, Boox Tab Ultra C, and reMarkable 2 compare.

It can be difficult to choose the best MacBook Pro or MacBook Air, given the wide range of prices and features. This is what you should consider buying depending on how much you have available to spend.

Apple updated the Mac Studio to M2 during WWDC 2023, at the same time as introducing an Apple Silicon Mac Pro. This is what's different between two Macs that are both very different, but also strikingly similar.

What analysts expect from Apples Q3 2023 earnings report

Baseus AirNora 2 review: earbuds for music and makeup lovers

Boot loops and failed installs plague fourth macOS Sonoma developer beta

China iPhone demand could be highlight of Q3 results

Apple confirms Parental Controls settings-clearing bug will get fixed

Daily deals: $200 off M2 14-inch MacBook Pro, $50 off Apple Watch Ultra, $19 Smart Scale

iPhone 15 rumors: Thinner bezels, USB-C, and more expensive

Apple Watch Series 9 will get a big speed boost from S9 chip

A number of macOS users are finding the fourth developer beta of macOS Sonoma to be unusable, with boot loops and failures to install occurring for some trying out the in-development operating system.

Apple's Reminders app has a variety of useful features, and is a good way to save time and be more effective with the tool is making Templates. Here's how to setup, edit, and share them in iOS 16 and iOS 17.

Apple has made available its fourth developer beta for macOS 14 Sonoma, which can be downloaded to Macs and tested out by users enrolled in the program.

Apple has released the fourth developer beta of iOS 17, and it has a handful of UI changes and feature updates. Here's what's new.

Apple's iOS 16 makes the iPhone more customizable than ever. This is the ultimate guide on how to make the iPhone a more personal device.

We go hands-on with all the new features and changes coming to the Messages app as part of iOS 17, including a redesign, Check In, Live Stickers, and more.

Apple's iMac has a number of changes coming soon, including a shift to the M3 Apple Silicon chip and maybe the biggest model ever. Here are all the rumors about what Apple is said to be planning for the venerable iMac.

As promised, Apple has seeded the first public beta of iOS 17 to users. Here's how you can sign up, download, and install it on your iPhone right now.

The Baseus AirNora 2 earbuds offer decent sound quality, but they also have a unique feature — a built-in makeup mirror inside the charging case.

The Keychron Q3 Pro SE is an excellent heavy-duty, 80% mechanical keyboard packed with pro features, four extra programmable macro keys, and an extra large knob.

The Ugreen 145W Power Bank is a compact and long-lasting battery charger that excels in charging multiple power-hungry devices simultaneously.

The Drop Paragon Series Deep Dive Keyboard offers a great typing experience with soft keys and a beautiful design. However, this may not be enough to support its $500 price tag.

The Hohem iSteady M6 Kit can help you film cinematic masterpieces with your iPhone. But be prepared to learn the ropes, as this gimbal is not for beginners.

{{ title }}

source







