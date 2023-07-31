Markets Today has everything you need to know as markets open across Europe. With analysis you won’t find anywhere else, we break down the biggest stories of the day and speak to top guests who have skin in the game. Hosted by Anna Edwards, Tom Mackenzie and Mark Cudmore.
Google headquarters in Mountain View, California.
The search giant is making compromises on misinformation and other harms in order to catch up with ChatGPT, workers say
Davey Alba and
Julia Love
Shortly before Google introduced Bard, its AI chatbot, to the public in March, it asked employees to test the tool.
One worker’s conclusion: Bard was “a pathological liar,” according to screenshots of the internal discussion. Another called it “cringe-worthy.” One employee wrote that when they asked Bard suggestions for how to land a plane, it regularly gave advice that would lead to a crash; another said it gave answers on scuba diving “which would likely result in serious injury or death.”
