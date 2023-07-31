MrBeast Adopts a New Style for 2023’s First Main Channel Upload – EssentiallySports









YouTube megastar MrBeast has always been one of a kind content creator, creating hype for the community before an upload and then living up to it. The ‘hyping up’ activity has been seen from his side when he collaborated with Sidemen for a video that went on to record commendable statistics within 24 hours of its release. And certainly, he seems to have done the ‘hyping up’ yet again for his first upload of 2023 on his main channel.

Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson has a plethora of videos in his YouTube library and even more ideas to brainstorm to put to work. But as per his recent admission, he seems to have changed the tone of his upcoming video.

MrBeast has been known to stir the crowd and then gift them with an extravagant video. In the videos, he puts the participants on task to achieve a goal and springs out entertainment while also doing a charitable deed to increase the entertainment quotient in his videos. But his recent tweet brings a tease to what he is planning to show in his upcoming video.

MrBeast tweeted, “Next week’s video is nothing like our normal videos, trying a new style and pacing on the video’s edit 👀.” Now, this subtle information about his upcoming video was enough to stoke the crowd, leaving them with some counter questions. A user enquired, “Faster, more stylish?” To this, Jimmy said, “Actually slower.”

Another user put forward the thought, “You’re [MrBeast] about to change the landscape of YouTube if it goes well.” MrBeast jokingly replied, “Tell the clones to have their notepads ready!” Interestingly, the popular podcaster Lex Fridman did admit that he saw a preview and loved it.

All in all, the fans were nothing but excited to absorb the fact that MrBeast was about to bring something new, something that would be the first video of 2023 on his main channel. A fan also stated, “trying a new style,” *permanently changes youtube*.” To get a view, here are the reactions of the people to Jimmy’s tweet:

Interestingly, MrBeast did declare two of his upcoming videos in his video, “I Survived 50 Hours In Antarctica”. “Blind Man Sees For The First Time,” and “I Ate The World’s Largest Burger,” would be two of his upcoming videos. But fans would have to wait till it unfolds on the internet. However, one of them being the upcoming video remains unsure.

What do you think will happen in the next MrBeast video? Do let us know in the comments section below.

Astitava Kaushik

