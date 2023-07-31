MrBeast Adopts a New Style for 2023’s First Main Channel Upload – EssentiallySports

Share this article
WhatsApp
Twitter
Reddit
Facebook
America's Favorites
Follow Us
YouTube megastar MrBeast has always been one of a kind content creator, creating hype for the community before an upload and then living up to it. The ‘hyping up’ activity has been seen from his side when he collaborated with Sidemen for a video that went on to record commendable statistics within 24 hours of its release. And certainly, he seems to have done the ‘hyping up’ yet again for his first upload of 2023 on his main channel.
America’s Favorite Video Today
Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson has a plethora of videos in his YouTube library and even more ideas to brainstorm to put to work. But as per his recent admission, he seems to have changed the tone of his upcoming video.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
MrBeast has been known to stir the crowd and then gift them with an extravagant video. In the videos, he puts the participants on task to achieve a goal and springs out entertainment while also doing a charitable deed to increase the entertainment quotient in his videos. But his recent tweet brings a tease to what he is planning to show in his upcoming video.
via Imago
Source: Lex Fridman YT
MrBeast tweeted, “Next week’s video is nothing like our normal videos, trying a new style and pacing on the video’s edit 👀.” Now, this subtle information about his upcoming video was enough to stoke the crowd, leaving them with some counter questions. A user enquired, “Faster, more stylish?” To this, Jimmy said, “Actually slower.”
1707 Live Readers
July 28, 2023 09:30 pm EDT
July 30, 2023 10:14 pm EDT
July 30, 2023 10:45 pm EDT
July 30, 2023 09:46 pm EDT
July 31, 2023 02:48 am EDT
Another user put forward the thought, “You’re [MrBeast] about to change the landscape of YouTube if it goes well.” MrBeast jokingly replied, “Tell the clones to have their notepads ready!” Interestingly, the popular podcaster Lex Fridman did admit that he saw a preview and loved it.
WATCH: YouTube King MrBeast Was Once Chased Down By The Military for $100,000!
All in all, the fans were nothing but excited to absorb the fact that MrBeast was about to bring something new, something that would be the first video of 2023 on his main channel. A fan also stated, “trying a new style,” *permanently changes youtube*.” To get a view, here are the reactions of the people to Jimmy’s tweet:
Actually slower.
— MrBeast (@MrBeast) January 15, 2023
Tell the clones to have their notepads ready!
— MrBeast (@MrBeast) January 15, 2023
Excited for everyone to see all our work.
— Hayden Hillier-Smith (@HHillierSmith) January 16, 2023
we love risk taking
— Bazerk (@Bazerks) January 15, 2023
Hoping it's "blind man sees for first time" video❤️the way you quietly teased it a few weeks ago was brilliant
— Jon Youshaei (@Youshaei) January 15, 2023
I’m just imagining Jimmy being super chill and quiet with relaxing music playing
— Nick DiGiovanni (@NickDiGiovanni) January 15, 2023
Time to create the next viral formula 👀
— WOLF (@WOLF_Financial) January 15, 2023
if this is a slower paced vid, i am real excited
— ThomasBeFilming (@ThomasBeFilming) January 15, 2023
This is extremely exciting, can’t wait to see what u guys do
— Melt (@LG_Melts) January 15, 2023
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
“trying a new style”
*permanently changes youtube*
— oli (@highkeyhateme) January 15, 2023
Interestingly, MrBeast did declare two of his upcoming videos in his video, “I Survived 50 Hours In Antarctica”. “Blind Man Sees For The First Time,” and “I Ate The World’s Largest Burger,” would be two of his upcoming videos. But fans would have to wait till it unfolds on the internet. However, one of them being the upcoming video remains unsure.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
WATCH THIS STORY: Highest Cash Giveaways in YouTube Star MrBeast’s Videos
What do you think will happen in the next MrBeast video? Do let us know in the comments section below.
ADVERTISEMENT
Astitava Kaushik
792 articles
Edited By: Jito Tenson
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
All
Boxing
ESports
Formula One
Golf
NASCAR
NBA
NFL
ONE Championship
Tennis
UFC
WWE
Bodybuilding
ViralSportsMoments
Exclusives
Stories
Twitter
Youtube
Facebook
Email
LinkedIn
Wikipedia
Know about us
Authors
Editorial Team
Behind The Scenes at ES
Contact Us
FAQ's
Watch UFC 291
Privacy Policy
Ethics Policy
Fact-Checking Policy
Corrections Policy
Cookies Policy
GDPR Compliance
Terms of Use
Editorial Guidelines
Ownership and funding Information
Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2022 | All Rights Reserved